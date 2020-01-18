Scheffler had a 66 on the adjacent Stadium Course, also the site of the final round Sunday.

Landry shot a 7-under-par 65 at PGA West’s Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course in La Quinta, Calif., to join Scheffler atop the leaderboard at 21-under 195, four strokes ahead of third-place Rickie Fowler.

“It’s a tough course. It’s a good track,’’ Scheffler said. “If you’re not on your game, you can really struggle. There’s a lot of trouble out there, so you've got to hit a lot of quality shots to keep the ball in play. Good test.’’

Fowler, tied with Scheffler for the second-round lead, overcame two front-nine bogeys to shoot 70 at the Stadium Course. At the event for the first time in six years, he played the Pete Dye-designed course for the first time Saturday after only taking a quick scouting drive early in the week.

“I was actually surprised by the green speed early on,’’ Fowler said. “They were a bit slower than what I've seen the last two days, so adjusting to that, really didn’t have anything go in early on until the ninth hole. But I thought I did a good job of hanging around, not getting too far behind.’’

Ryan Moore and Chase Seiffert were five strokes back at 16 under. Moore had a 67 at the Stadium, and Seiffert shot 67 on the Nicklaus layout.

Tournament host Phil Mickelson missed the cut by six strokes. The 49-year-old Hall of Famer finished three rounds at 3 under. He eagled the par-5 16th on Saturday in a 71.

Landry lost a playoff to Jon Rahm two years ago at PGA West. The 32-year-old Texan has found something in the desert after missing the cuts in seven of eight starts this season.

“It’s been a heck of a week so far with my ball-striking,’’ Landry said. “Just kind of one day’s ball-striking, the next day’s putting and putting’s just been here all week. So, we'll just keep riding it out and see what happens tomorrow.’’

The 2018 Texas Open winner closed with a 12-foot par save on the par-4 ninth after bogeying the par-3 eighth. He birdied six of his first eight holes.

Scheffler got a break on his final hole, escaping with par on the par-4 18th after his drive bounced out of the rocks along the left-side water and into the fairway.

“I was just trying to hit a little draw 3-wood — and I drew it a lot,’’ Scheffler said. “I'm not sure if it would have crossed up there, so it was a great break bouncing off the rocks like that. I guess you take them where you can get them.’’

The 23-year-old former University of Texas star is in his first season on the PGA Tour after winning twice and topping the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and overall points lists.

“I think winning is pretty similar at all levels of the game, and I feel like I've gone a good job of closing tournaments out, especially last year on the Korn Ferry Tour,’’ Scheffler said. “So, looking back on that experience should definitely help. It should be a fun day.’’

The leaders became friends when Scheffler was in college.

“I live in Austin,’’ Landry said. “I've kind of watched his career, because I work with Chuck Cook out at UT Golf Club, so I've known Scottie for a little while. . . . I'm going to feel super comfortable out there with him. And hopefully he doesn’t hit it too far by me."’’

Tony Finau, at No. 15 the top-ranked player in the field, followed a second-round 62 on the Nicklaus Course with a 71 at the Stadium alongside Mickelson. He was seven strokes back.

“I shot a 62 this week already,’’ Finau said. “It looks like I might need that tomorrow.’’

LPGA — Inbee Park finally made a bogey, but she still finished with a 4-under 67 and a two-shot lead over Sei Young Kim heading into the final round of the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Park, a 19-time winner on the LPGA Tour, hadn’t made a bogey since November’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. But she finally dropped a shot when she three-putted the difficult 211-yard par-3 18th.

To that point, she'd been precise and consistent and had a decent day with the putter. She hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation and made five birdies. Three consecutive birdies starting at the par-4 13th built her lead to three shots.

“Well, it’s always disappointing to finish with a bogey . . . So I think I'll just go ahead and make some birdies tomorrow,” Park said.

Closest to Park is Kim, whose three victories in 2019 included the lucrative CME Group Tour Championship. Kim made five birdies in a wild second nine and shot 67. Nasa Hataoka shot 68 and is three shots behind the leader.

With 10 victories, Kim widely is regarded as the most talented player on tour who has yet to win a major. After a sloppy bogey at the 13th hole, she bounced back by reeling off birdies on her next four holes. At the par-5 17th, she hit a 3-wood from 209 yards into the wind that finished 10 feet right of the hole, and narrowly missed the eagle attempt.

“Her [short offseason] break was good and it looks like she picked up where she left off,” said her caddie, Paul Fusco. Asked the biggest strength of Kim’s game, he answered, “Everything. She’s relaxed, and she makes it look very easy. She’s special.”

Kim was in high school when Park broke through to win for the first time as a pro at the 2007 US Women’s Open, the first of Park’s seven majors. Kim has played in the final round on Sunday with Park previously, and win or lose, has enjoyed the experience. In 2015, Kim holed out from 154 yards to beat Park in a playoff at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii; she lost to Park in a playoff at the Women’s PGA Championship.

“She’s fun,” Kim said of Park. “She’s very consistent. Yeah, opposite of my character.”

Kim’s $1.5 million winner’s check at the CME Group Tour Championship was the richest prize ever won by an LPGA player. Kim, who turns 27 on Jan. 21, was asked earlier this week if she’d made any big purchases with her winnings. “I buy a lot of dinner,” she said.

With this being an Olympic year, Park, the gold medalist in Rio de Janeiro when golf returned to the Olympics in 2016, decided to get to work a little earlier than normal. She hadn’t made a January start since 2016, but currently ranks as second alternate among competitors from South Korea, a country that boasts four players among the top seven in the world rankings. Park spent 106 weeks in her career at No. 1, but currently is 16th.

How important are the Olympics to her? Park’s dog is named Rio.

European — Lee Westwood, chasing his 25th European Tour win, moved into a one-shot lead after the third round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Westwood carded a 7-under 65, including an eagle on the par-5 eighth, to move to 14-under for the tournament.

“I didn’t play a lot of golf coming in, didn’t know what to expect. To be in the lead with one round to go, it’s a real positive,” the Englishman said. “I'm just going to go out there and play as well as I can and if it’s good enough, then great. I know I'm talented enough to win the tournament, it’s just a case of applying myself.”

Bernd Wiesberger and second-round leader Francesco Laporta are one shot off the lead.