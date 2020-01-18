A misdemeanor simple battery warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. has been rescinded, the New Orleans Police Department confirmed Saturday. The warrant was issued Thursday as video posted on social media appeared to show Beckham swatting a security officer’s buttocks during LSU’s locker room victory celebration after Monday’s college national championship game in the Superdome. LSU players were seen smoking cigars — forbidden in the Superdome — in pictures from the postgame celebration. Authorities reportedly warned them they could face arrest. Beckham has also come under scrutiny over his apparent cash payments to Tigers players on the field after the game. Beckham, 27, starred for LSU from 2011-13 and was a first-round draft pick by the New York Giants. He was traded to Cleveland before last season.

Omar Payne had the best game of his college career, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds as host Florida (12-5, 4-1 SEC) routed fourth-ranked Auburn (15-2, 3-2), 69-47. It was Florida’s first victory against a top-five team since beating then-No. 2 Michigan State in 2009. It was the 14th time this season that an unranked team knocked off a top-five opponent . . . Freddie Gillespie had 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 blocks and Devonte Bandoo scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half to help No. 2 Baylor (15-1, 5-0 Big 12) rally past host Oklahoma State, 75-68, for the Bears’ 14th straight victory. Oklahoma State (9-8, 0-5) has lost five in a row . . . Jermaine Samuels scored 19 points and made the decisive 3-point play that pushed No. 14 Villanova (14-3) ahead for good and then buried a three with 31 seconds remaining in a 61-55 victory over visiting Connecticut (10-7). . . Robin Duncan scored 11 points off the bench and Everett Duncan added 10 as hot-shooting Vermont (13-6, 3-1 America East) knocked off conference leader Hartford (10-9, 3-1), 74-57, in Burlington . . . Will Rayman had a season-high 21 points plus 13 rebounds as Colgate (14-5, 5-1 Patriot) won its eighth straight home game, defeating BU, 79-70. Javante McCoy had 16 points and six assists for the Terriers (10-9, 4-2) . . . Chris Ledlum had 18 points off the bench and Chris Lewis had 18 points and three blocks to lead Harvard (12-4) to its seventh straight victory, 67-62, over visiting Dartmouth in their Ivy League opener. Aaryn Rai had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Big Green (7-9).

Winter sports

Near-triple dead heat in GS

In a World Cup race that nearly ended in a triple dead heat, Federica Brignone and Petra Vlhova shared a giant slalom victory in Sestriere, Italy, in which Mikaela Shiffrin finished 0.01 seconds behind in third. Brignone led after the first leg and was ahead at the final checkpoint of her second run on the Giovanni Agnelli course before crossing with the exact same time as Vlhova. Brignone, the Olympic bronze medalist in GS, claimed her 13th career World Cup win and third this season . . . Beat Feuz struck back in his seasonlong rivalry with Dominik Paris to win a World Cup downhill in Wengen, Switzerland. Switzerland’s best downhiller showed his mastery of the Alpine nation’s most storied event to win the Lauberhorn race for a third time, matching the record of Austrian great Franz Klammer and delighting his home fans in a 32,000 crowd . . . American Kaillie Humphries extended her lead atop the women’s bobsled World Cup standings, teaming with Sylvia Hoffman to pick up a bronze medal in Innsbruck, Austria. Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka and Annika Drazek of Germany won the race in 1 minute, 47.34 seconds. Laura Nolte and Erline Nolte of Germany were second in 1:47.53, barely holding off Humphries and Hoffman -- third in 1:47.56 . . . Tatyana Ivanova of Russia had the fastest time in both heats and won a women’s World Cup luge race in Lillehammer, Norway, while American Summer Britcher won her third silver medal of the season. Ivanova crossed the line in 1:35.482. Britcher was second in 1:35.599 and Germany’s Julia Taubitz was third in 1:35.624.

miscellany

Repairs for basketball Hall

The Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield is closing to the public from Feb. 3 until March 25 for the final phase of a $23 million renovation project. The interactive Jerry Colangelo Court of Dreams will be fully redeveloped during the closure of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame . . . Gio Reyna became the youngest American to play in the Bundesliga when he made his league debut for Borussia Dortmund. Age 17 years, 2 months, 5 days, Reyna came on in the 72nd minute at Augsburg. Dortmund signed the attacking midfielder from New York City FC in July and he went on to score four goals in 11 league games for Dortmund’s under-19 team . . . The Dallas Stars activated Stephen Johns before their game Saturday night in Minnesota, clearing the way for the defenseman’s first NHL game in almost 22 months. Johns, 27, has been out since late in the 2017-18 season because of post-traumatic headaches. The Stars have said the condition isn’t related to concussions. Forward Radek Faksa (lower body) was placed on injured reserve to make room for Johns on the active roster.