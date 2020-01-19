Landry won the event at PGA West, in La Quinta, Calif., two years after losing a playoff to Jon Rahm. The 32-year-old Texan has two PGA Tour victories, also winning the 2018 Texas Open.

Landry broke a tie with Abraham Ancer with a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole and made a 6-footer on the par-4 18th for a 5-under 67 and a two-stroke victory.

Andrew Landry regrouped to win the PGA Tour’s American Express tournament after blowing a six-stroke lead on the back nine Sunday.

Ancer, trying to become the third Mexican winner in PGA Tour history and first since 1978, matched the Stadium Course record with a 63. Playing two groups ahead of Landry, he birdied the par-5 16th and the island-green 17th, then parred the 18th.

Advertisement

After missing the cut in seven of his first eight starts this season, Landry appeared to be cruising to victory when he birdied the first three holes on the back nine to open the six-shot lead. But he bogeyed the next three holes, made a par on the 16th that felt like another bogey, and was tied when Ancer ran in a 25-footer on 17.

Landry finished at 26-under 262. He opened with a 66 on the Stadium Course, shot 64 in the second round at La Quinta Country Club and had a 65 on Saturday on PGA West’s Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course for a share of the third-round lead with Scottie Scheffler — four strokes ahead of third-place Rickie Fowler.

European — Lee Westwood secured his 25th European Tour win with victory at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in Dubai.

Westwood, who had a one-shot overnight lead, has now won in four decades starting in the 1990s. The Englishman’s 5-under final-round 67 gave him a two-shot margin over a chasing pack of France’s Victor Perez (63) and England’s Tommy Fleetwood (63) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (67), who all finished on 271.

Advertisement

Bernd Wiesberger and second-round leader Francesco Laporta, who both started the final round one back of Westwood, had their challenge fall away after rounds of 72 and 74.

Top-ranked Brooks Koepka finished 34th with an 8-under 280 after a 69 in the final round, 11 behind Westwood.

It was Koepka’s first tournament since returning from a knee injury he aggravated in October, when he slipped while walking off the tee at the CJ Cup in South Korea. He previously had stem cell treatment for a partially torn tendon in his patella.

Westwood, a former world No. 1-ranked player, was challenged throughout the final round.

Fitzpatrick, who was two shots off Westwood before the start of the day, got off to a strong start, and an impressive front nine saw him pile on the pressure. But the 46-year-old former world No. 1 kept his cool and continued to putt well to secure his victory.

‘‘It’s been a good week,’’ Westwood told europeantour.com. ‘‘I wasn’t really paying any attention to what other people were doing.

‘‘I was trying to control me, control my emotions and control what I'm working on in the golf swing. Just managed to do that.

LPGA — The final round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions featured a little bit of everything. Clutch shots, bold play, lead changes, a few costly mistakes and even bonus golf.

Advertisement

Sunday’s round in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., did everything but decide a champion.

Nasa Hataoka and Gaby Lopez matched par five times in a playoff at the 197-yard 18th hole until it was too dark to continue. They will return at 8 a.m. Monday at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club to see who gets the trophy.

LPGA Hall of Famer Inbee Park also was in the playoff, but was eliminated on the third extra hole when her tee shot with a fairway metal caromed off rocks left of the par-3 18th and bounded into surrounding water.