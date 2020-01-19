After three years without a victory, Conor McGregor needed only 40 seconds to reclaim his place at the center of the mixed martial arts world. McGregor’s dynamic stoppage of Donald Cerrone in UFC 246 on Saturday night at Las Vegas, put the Irish superstar firmly in control of the future of two UFC divisions. Every elite lightweight and welterweight will practically beg for his shot against a fighter who still commands the world’s attention like nobody else. A refocused McGregor seemed eager to make up for lost time after three years of inactivity and outside-the-cage misbehavior, suggesting he could fight three more times this year. “The whole world lights up when I fight,’’ McGregor said. “So I want to get back out there again.” McGregor plans to speak with UFC president Dana White and billionaire ex-UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta before he decides whether to pursue a championship belt, a revenge fight, an absurdly lucrative boxing match, or any combination of the three.

Megan Walker scored 24 points and the No. 4 UConn women’s basketball team routed Tulsa, 92-34, to extend its American Athletic Conference winning streak to 127 games. Freshman Anna Makurat added a season-high 21 points and Crystal Dangerfield scored 16 for the Huskies (16-1, 7-0), who have won all 109 regular-season conference games and all six AAC tournaments since leaving the Big East. Addison Richards scored 11 points for Tulsa (5-13, 0-5) . . . Brandon Childress scored 20 points and big men Olivier Sarr and Ody Oguama combined for 30 points and 23 rebounds to lead the Wake Forest men to an 80-62 win over Boston College. The Demon Deacons (9-8, 2-5 ACC) pulled away with a 24-4 run after BC (9-9, 3-4) had tied the game at 28-28. Derryck Thornton scored 15 points and Jay Heath 14 for the Eagles.

. . . Sergio El Darwich scored 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting and distributed nine assists as Maine overwhelmed Binghamton 86-63. El Darwich made 4 of 5 from 3-point range while grabbing five rebounds with three steals, to lead the Black Bears (6-13, 2-3 America East Conference), who got 15 points from Andrew Fleming and 14 from Nedeljko Prijovic.

Soccer

Liverpool pads Premier League lead

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah iced the game at a freezing Anfield, scoring after receiving a long ball from goalkeeper Alisson Becker in stoppage time, completing a 2-0 victory over Manchester United and rousing fans on the Kop to sing: “We’re gonna win the league.” It’s been a 30-year wait, but there is no longer any trepidation from the Liverpool supporters as their team has moved 16 points in front at the Premier League summit. Although Liverpool only held a slender lead heading into stoppage time — after Virgil van Dijk’s 14th minute header — the ineffective United attack meant the victory never appeared in doubt. The Reds are closing in on a 19th English title . . . American forward Indiana Vassilev became the second-youngest American to play in the Premier League when he appeared as a substitute for Aston Vista in the second half at Brighton. At 18 years, 11 months, 2 days, he became the second-youngest behind defender Jonathan Spector, who was 18 years, 5 months, 27 days when he played his first league game for Manchester United in 2004.

Miscellany

US men take the bronze in bobsled

Hunter Church and his team won the first medal for the US men in a bobsled race on foreign soil since 2017, taking the bronze in the four-man competition at historic Innsbruck, Austria. Church, Kristopher Horn, Joshua Williamson, and James Reed crossed the line in 1:42.30, less than a half a second behind two German sleds piloted by Francesco Friedrich and Johannes Lochner . . . Two horses have died in two days of racing at Santa Anita, where four deaths have occurred since last month. Uncontainable and Harliss were both euthanized after breaking their right front ankles.