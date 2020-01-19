fb-pixel

At Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Green Bay (14-4) 0071320
San Francisco (15-3) 7207337

First quarter

SF — Mostert 36 run (Gould kick), 5:55.

Second quarter

SF — FG Gould 54, 14:55.

SF — Mostert 9 run (Gould kick), 9:12.

SF — FG Gould 27, 1:57.

SF — Mostert 18 run (Gould kick), 0:45.

Third quarter

GB — A.Jones 9 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:44.

SF — Mostert 22 run (Gould kick), 4:49.

Fourth quarter

GB — A.Jones 1 run (pass failed), 14:35.

GB — Sternberger 8 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:13.

SF — FG Gould 42, 3:31.

Attendance: 72,211

GBSF
First downs2119
Total yards358354
Rushing-yards16-6242-285
Passing29669
Punt returns0-01-26
Kickoff returns2-292-29
Interception returns0-02-12
Comp-att-int31-39-26-8-0
Sacked-yards lost3-301-8
Punts-avg.4-43.02-38.5
Fumbles-lost3-10-0
Penalties-yards6-462-10
Time of possession31:1328:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—GB, A.Jones 12-56, J.Williams 3-6, Rodgers 1-0; SF, Mostert 29-220, Samuel 2-43, T.Coleman 6-21, Breida 1-2, Garoppolo 4-(-1)

PASSING—GB, Rodgers 31-39-2-326; SF, Garoppolo 6-8-0-77

RECEIVING—GB, D.Adams 9-138, A.Jones 5-27, Graham 4-59, Lazard 3-36, Lewis 2-14, Sternberger 2-13, Allison 2-8, J.Williams 2-1, Kumerow 1-23, Ervin 1-7; SF, Samuel 2-46, Mostert 2-6, Kittle 1-19, Bourne 1-6

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS—GB, Martinez 6-3-0, Savage 5-3-0, Goodson 4-1-0, Z.Smith 3-2-0, Amos 1-3-0, Alexander 3-0-0, Keke 2-1-0, Fackrell 2-0-1, P.Smith 2-0-0, Redmond 1-0-0, Campbell 1-0-0, Lancaster 2-0-0, Clark 2-0-0, Tr.Williams 1-1-0, King 1-0-0, Lowry 1-0-0; SF, Tartt 5-3-0, K.Williams 7-0-1, Greenlaw 5-1-0, Warner 2-4-0, Moseley 4-0-0, Buckner 4-0-0, Ward 3-1-0, Bosa 2-2-1, Armstead 3-0-1, Sherman 2-1-0, Alexander 2-0-0, Ford 1-0-0, Thomas 1-0-0, Mitchell 1-0-0, Zettel 0-1-0

INTERCEPTIONS—SF, Moseley 1-9, Sherman 1-3