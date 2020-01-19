At Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.
|Green Bay (14-4)
|0
|0
|7
|13
|—
|20
|San Francisco (15-3)
|7
|20
|7
|3
|—
|37
First quarter
SF — Mostert 36 run (Gould kick), 5:55.
Second quarter
SF — FG Gould 54, 14:55.
SF — Mostert 9 run (Gould kick), 9:12.
SF — FG Gould 27, 1:57.
SF — Mostert 18 run (Gould kick), 0:45.
Third quarter
GB — A.Jones 9 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:44.
SF — Mostert 22 run (Gould kick), 4:49.
Fourth quarter
GB — A.Jones 1 run (pass failed), 14:35.
GB — Sternberger 8 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:13.
SF — FG Gould 42, 3:31.
Attendance: 72,211
|GB
|SF
|First downs
|21
|19
|Total yards
|358
|354
|Rushing-yards
|16-62
|42-285
|Passing
|296
|69
|Punt returns
|0-0
|1-26
|Kickoff returns
|2-29
|2-29
|Interception returns
|0-0
|2-12
|Comp-att-int
|31-39-2
|6-8-0
|Sacked-yards lost
|3-30
|1-8
|Punts-avg.
|4-43.0
|2-38.5
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|6-46
|2-10
|Time of possession
|31:13
|28:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—GB, A.Jones 12-56, J.Williams 3-6, Rodgers 1-0; SF, Mostert 29-220, Samuel 2-43, T.Coleman 6-21, Breida 1-2, Garoppolo 4-(-1)
PASSING—GB, Rodgers 31-39-2-326; SF, Garoppolo 6-8-0-77
RECEIVING—GB, D.Adams 9-138, A.Jones 5-27, Graham 4-59, Lazard 3-36, Lewis 2-14, Sternberger 2-13, Allison 2-8, J.Williams 2-1, Kumerow 1-23, Ervin 1-7; SF, Samuel 2-46, Mostert 2-6, Kittle 1-19, Bourne 1-6
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS—GB, Martinez 6-3-0, Savage 5-3-0, Goodson 4-1-0, Z.Smith 3-2-0, Amos 1-3-0, Alexander 3-0-0, Keke 2-1-0, Fackrell 2-0-1, P.Smith 2-0-0, Redmond 1-0-0, Campbell 1-0-0, Lancaster 2-0-0, Clark 2-0-0, Tr.Williams 1-1-0, King 1-0-0, Lowry 1-0-0; SF, Tartt 5-3-0, K.Williams 7-0-1, Greenlaw 5-1-0, Warner 2-4-0, Moseley 4-0-0, Buckner 4-0-0, Ward 3-1-0, Bosa 2-2-1, Armstead 3-0-1, Sherman 2-1-0, Alexander 2-0-0, Ford 1-0-0, Thomas 1-0-0, Mitchell 1-0-0, Zettel 0-1-0
INTERCEPTIONS—SF, Moseley 1-9, Sherman 1-3