At PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh

FIRST PERIOD

Boston 1, Pittsburgh 0 — Bergeron 21 (Marchand, Pastrnak) 0:11

Boston 2, Pittsburgh 0 — Bjork 8 (Coyle, DeBrusk) 2:02

Boston 3, Pittsburgh 0 — Pastrnak 37 15:07

Boston 3, Pittsburgh 1 — Simon 6 (Crosby, Hornqvist) 16:34

Penalty — Pittsburgh, Blueger (hooking) 18:23

SECOND PERIOD

Boston 3, Pittsburgh 2 — Blueger 7 (Crosby, Letang) 0:33

Penalty — Boston, Wagner (interference) 12:09

Penalty — Pittsburgh, Letang (roughing) 13:00

Penalty — Boston, Marchand (roughing) 13:00

THIRD PERIOD

Penalty — Pittsburgh, Letang (elbowing) 0:20

Pittsburgh 3, Boston 3 — JJohnson 3 (Tanev) 1:41

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 3 — Rust 21 (Malkin) 12:35

Penalty — Boston, Grzelcyk (tripping) 19:04

SCORE BY PERIOD

Boston3003
Pittsburgh1124

SHOTS BY PERIOD

Boston13101437
Pittsburgh612422

Power plays — Boston 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 2.

Goalies — Boston, Halak 11-6-6 (22 shots-18 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 15-6-4 (37 shots-34 saves).

Referees — Kelly Sutherland, Francois St.Laurent. Linesmen — Derek Nansen, Steve Barton.

Attendance — 18,655 (18,387). Time — 2:33.