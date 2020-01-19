At PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh
FIRST PERIOD
Boston 1, Pittsburgh 0 — Bergeron 21 (Marchand, Pastrnak) 0:11
Boston 2, Pittsburgh 0 — Bjork 8 (Coyle, DeBrusk) 2:02
Boston 3, Pittsburgh 0 — Pastrnak 37 15:07
Boston 3, Pittsburgh 1 — Simon 6 (Crosby, Hornqvist) 16:34
Penalty — Pittsburgh, Blueger (hooking) 18:23
SECOND PERIOD
Boston 3, Pittsburgh 2 — Blueger 7 (Crosby, Letang) 0:33
Penalty — Boston, Wagner (interference) 12:09
Penalty — Pittsburgh, Letang (roughing) 13:00
Penalty — Boston, Marchand (roughing) 13:00
THIRD PERIOD
Penalty — Pittsburgh, Letang (elbowing) 0:20
Pittsburgh 3, Boston 3 — JJohnson 3 (Tanev) 1:41
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 3 — Rust 21 (Malkin) 12:35
Penalty — Boston, Grzelcyk (tripping) 19:04
SCORE BY PERIOD
|Boston
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
SHOTS BY PERIOD
|Boston
|13
|10
|14
|—
|37
|Pittsburgh
|6
|12
|4
|—
|22
Power plays — Boston 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 2.
Goalies — Boston, Halak 11-6-6 (22 shots-18 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 15-6-4 (37 shots-34 saves).
Referees — Kelly Sutherland, Francois St.Laurent. Linesmen — Derek Nansen, Steve Barton.
Attendance — 18,655 (18,387). Time — 2:33.