On Sunday, quarterback Tom Brady told Westwood One he’s still interested in playing in 2020, adding that he understands he’s heading into an uncertain stretch.

“I’m open-minded about the process,” said the 42-year-old Brady, who is slated to be a free agent for the first time this offseason. “At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. So I’m looking forward to what’s ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms.”

Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady were together for three-plus years. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Brady was one part of a two-part quarterback Q&A — his former backup, Jimmy Garoppolo, was also interviewed before the NFC title game between the Niners and Packers. Garoppolo, on the eve of his first start in a conference championship game, was asked what he learned from his time with Brady, a guy who has started 13 AFC title games.