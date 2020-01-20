Nets guard Kyrie Irving missed Brooklyn’s game against Philadelphia Monday because of right hamstring tightness. Coach Kenny Atkinson said Irving was feeling soreness Sunday and then was checked again Monday before the team decided the All-Star point guard wouldn’t play. Irving missed 26 games with a right shoulder injury before returning on Jan. 12 against Atlanta. He is averaging 26.5 points in his first season in Brooklyn.

Chandler Parsons’s attorneys said the Hawks forward suffered “severe and permanent injuries’’ in a car wreck last week in Atlanta that could jeopardize his career. Attorneys John Morgan and Nick Panagakis of the firm Morgan & Morgan said the injuries Parsons suffered in Wednesday’s crash include a traumatic brain injury, disk herniation and a torn labrum. Parsons was leaving practice when he was hit by a driver who the attorneys said was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. The Atlanta Police Department told The Associated Press that the police report was not available Monday because the public affairs unit was closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. The Hawks said last week that Parsons suffered a concussion and whiplash. The team has added “associated disk injury” to his list of injuries.

College basketball

Baylor men top Gonzaga in poll

Baylor and Gonzaga were the only two teams in the top five that took care of business last week. That doesn’t mean they didn’t move around, too. The Bears (15-1) leaped over the Bulldogs and into the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press men’s poll, using wins over Iowa State and Oklahoma State to give the Top 25 its seventh team on top this season. That matches the record set in 1983 for the most No. 1s in the history of the poll, which dates to the 1948-49 season. Gonzaga (20-1) was merely a victim of its conference schedule. The Bulldogs blew out Santa Clara and BYU, but just enough voters considered those wins to be less impressive than the Bears’ perfect Big 12 start. Baylor received 33 first-place votes and had 1,591 points from the 65-member media panel while Gonzaga received 31 first-place votes for 1,588 points . . . On the women’s side, South Carolina still sits atop the poll with Baylor in second place. UConn moved up to third after previous No. 3 Stanford lost to Oregon by 32 points.

Baseball

King Félix gets minor deal with Braves

Longtime Seattle Mariners ace Félix Hernández reached a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves that includes an invite to big league spring training. The righthander would get a $1 million, one-year contract if added to Atlanta’s 40-man roster. Hernández, who turns 34 in April, is coming off his worst season in the majors. King Felix went 1-8 with a 6.40 ERA in 15 starts for the Mariners and lost his place in the rotation.

Miscellany

Lopez wins LPGA opener in playoff

Having already battled for five extra holes into darkness without producing a champion a day earlier, Gaby Lopez and Nasa Hataoka showed up to work at 8 a.m., just like regular folks. The early wake-up call and extra golf was worth it for Lopez, who rolled in a 30-foot putt for birdie to prevail on the seventh playoff hole Monday and capture the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. . . . A manager in Scotland’s top division reported himself to the country’s soccer federation for breaching gambling rules. Hamilton Academical manager Brian Rice has struggled with a gambling addiction in the past, and said Monday: “My disease has returned.” Rice was charged by the Scottish Football Association for breaching rules in each of the past five seasons and faces a hearing on Jan 30. Hamilton is in 11th place in the 12-team Scottish Premiership.