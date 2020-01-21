Free agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna and the Braves reached an $18 million, one-year deal that puts him on the team he helped beat in the playoffs last October. Ozuna hit .429 with two home runs for the Louis Cardinals in their five-game win over the Braves in the NL Division Series.

With Los Angeles fans reeling from news that two of the Dodgers’ recent World Series opponents were linked to a cheating scandal that tipped off batters to what pitch was about to be thrown, the City Council voted Tuesday to ask Major League Baseball to strip the Houston Astros and Red Sox of their World Series titles. The resolution was introduced after MLB revealed in a report Jan. 13 how the Astros used electronics as part of a sign-stealing system instituted by then-bench coach Alex Cora during the 2017 season, when Houston beat Los Angeles in the World Series. The Red Sox are under investigation for possibly stealing signs in Cora’s first season as manager in 2018, when Boston beat the Dodgers.

Basketball

Officer banned for West video

A Maryland police officer was suspended for shooting a video that shows former Celtic Delonte West as he was being questioned while shirtless and handcuffed, a police department official said. One of two videos circulating on social media shows a thin, shirtless man with tattoos sitting on a curb with his hands cuffed behind his back. Police said that man is West, 36, and that an officer shot the video. Police said they responded to a call about a fight near the MGM National Harbor casino, located just across the border from Washington. When officers arrived, they saw a man bleeding from the face and ‘‘made the decision to handcuff’’ West.

. . . The Trail Blazers acquired forward Trevor Ariza from the Kings. Portland also gets Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan from the Kings in exchange for Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver, and two second-round draft picks.

Soccer

Galaxy lands Mexican star

Javier Hernández, a high-scoring Mexican striker rumored to be heading to Major League Soccer for years, finally arrived. The Los Angeles Galaxy acquired the popular forward who has played for Manchester United and Real Madrid and remains a fixture on Mexico’s national team. Hernández will earn about $6 million a year, making him the highest-paid player in MLS, said a person with knowledge of the signing . . . Atlanta United traded midfielder Julian Gressel to DC United after failing to reach agreement on a new contract.

Miscellany

Ex-coach’s home searched

Police searched the Michigan home and former gym of a gymnastics coach who had ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, authorities said. John Geddert was head coach of the US women’s Olympic gymnastics team, which won a gold medal. Nassar was the team’s doctor and also saw injured gymnasts at Twistars, Geddert’s Lansing-area gym for elite athletes. Nassar has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts and possessing child pornography. Some gymnasts say Geddert was physically abusive and forced them to see Nassar . . . Tiger Woods won’t have to wait until he’s 50 to enter the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame changed the criteria and the selection process, starting with the age limit being reduced from 50 to 45. Woods turns 45 in December.