Nine previous Boston Marathon champions will line up as part of an accomplished field of marathoners at the race on April 20, sponsor John Hancock and the Boston Athletic Association announced on Wednesday.
The elite field for the 124th Boston Marathon features five women who have run a sub-2 hour, 20 minute marathon, including Buzunesh Deba, who set the women’s course record in the 2014 Boston Marathon. It also includes 10 men with marathon personal bests lower than 2:07.
The elite field is light on Americans because the 2020 US Olympics marathon trials are just a little over seven weeks before the Boston Marathon and the short time frame makes doing both a difficult proposition. 2018 Boston champion Desiree Linden told the Globe in December she plans to run both the Olympics trials Feb. 29 in Atlanta and Boston, but she is one of only two American women in the elite field released Wednesday. Kate Landau is the other.
“With Olympic and Paralympic medalists, national record holders, and rising stars, the race toward the finish line will be both fierce and exciting. We look forward to crowning our 2020 champions on what will be another memorable Patriots’ Day,” said Tom Grilk, the chief executive officer of the BAA.
Defending men’s champion Lawrence Cherono of Kenya holds the fastest marathon personal best time among the men’s elite field, a 2:04:06 set in Amsterdam in 2018. Lelisa Desisa, a two-time Boston champ from Ethiopia, is joined by Kenyans Philemon Rono, Benson Kipruto, Kenneth Kipkemoi and Felix Kandie, Ethiopian Dejene Debela, and Uganda’s Stephen Kiprotich as elites who have personal marathon bests below 2:07.
Fernando Cabada is the only American man listed in the elite field.
In the wheelchair division, Manuela Schar of Switzerland and Daniel Romanchuk of the United States will return to defend their titles.
Worknesh Degefa, Ethiopia
2:17:41
Yebrgual Melese, Ethiopia
2:19:36
Edna Kiplagat, Kenya
2:19:50
Mare Dibaba, Ethiopia
2:19:52
Buzunesh Deba, Ethiopia
2:19:59
Haftamnesh Tesfay, Ethiopia
2:20:13
Meskerem Assefa, Ethiopia
2:20:36
Gelete Burka, Ethiopia
2:20:45
Magdalyne Masai, Kenya
2:22:16
Desiree Linden, USA
2:22:38
Rose Chelimo, Bahrain
2:22:51
Caroline Rotich, Kenya
2:23:22
Rahma Tusa, Ethiopia
2:23:46
Mary Ngugi, Kenya
2:27:36
Krista Duchene, Canada
2:28:32
Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui, Kenya
2:31:44
Lawrence Cherono, Kenya
2:04:06
Lelisa Desisa, Ethiopia
2:04:45
Philemon Rono, Kenya
2:05:00
Benson Kipruto, Kenya
2:05:13
Kenneth Kipkemoi, Kenya
2:05:44
Dejene Debela, Ethiopia
2:05:46
Felix Kandie, Kenya
2:06:03
Fikre Bekele, Ethiopia
2:06:27
Geoffrey Kirui, Kenya
2:06:27
Stephen Kiprotich, Uganda
2:06:33
Abrar Osman, Eritrea
2:07:46
Albert Korir, Kenya
2:08:03
Yuki Kawauchi, Japan
2:08:14
Kentaro Nakamoto, Japan
2:08:35
Dylan Wykes, Canada
2:10:47
Shoya Osaki, Japan
2:10:48
Fernando Cabada, USA
2:11:36
Li Zicheng, China
2:11:49
Stephen Scullion, Ireland
2:11:52
Jemal Yimer, Ethiopia
n/a (debut)
Manuela Schär, Switzerland
1:28:17
Susannah Scaroni, USA
1:30:42
Tatyana McFadden, USA
1:31:30
Amanda McGrory, USA
1:33:13
Katrina Gerhard, USA
1:36:26
Jenna Fesemyer, USA
1:37:02
Christie Dawes, Australia
1:37:14
Shelly Woods, Great Britain
1:37:44
Margriet Van Den Broek, Netherlands
1:38:33
Madison De Rozario, Australia
1:39:22
Arielle Rausin, USA
1:40:51
Eliza Ault-Connell, Australia
1:41:46
Vanessa De Souza, Brazil
1:45:19
Michelle Wheeler, USA
1:45:55
Marcel Hug, Switzerland
1:18:04
Ernst Van Dyk, South Africa
1:18:04
Joshua Cassidy, Canada
1:18:25
Masazumi Soejima, Japan
1:18:50
Hiroki Nishida, Japan
1:20:28
Kota Hokinoue, Japan
1:20:54
Daniel Romanchuk, USA
1:21:36
Joshua George, USA
1:21:47
Rafael Botello Jiménez, Spain
1:22:09
Jorge Madera, Spain
1:22:10
Patrick Monahan, Ireland
1:22:23
Krige Schabort, USA
1:23:44
Takashi Yoshida, Japan
1:24:04
James Senbeta, USA
1:24:27
Simon Lawson, Great Britain
1:25:06
David Weir, Great Britain
1:26:17
Sho Watanabe, Japan
1:26:22
Ryuichi Kawamuro, Japan
1:29:35
Johnboy Smith, Great Britain
1:29:44
Hermin Garic, USA
1:32:27
Callum Hall, Great Britain
1:32:49
Follow Matt Pepin on Twitter at @mattpep15.