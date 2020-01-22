Nine previous Boston Marathon champions will line up as part of an accomplished field of marathoners at the race on April 20, sponsor John Hancock and the Boston Athletic Association announced on Wednesday.

The elite field for the 124th Boston Marathon features five women who have run a sub-2 hour, 20 minute marathon, including Buzunesh Deba, who set the women’s course record in the 2014 Boston Marathon. It also includes 10 men with marathon personal bests lower than 2:07.

The elite field is light on Americans because the 2020 US Olympics marathon trials are just a little over seven weeks before the Boston Marathon and the short time frame makes doing both a difficult proposition. 2018 Boston champion Desiree Linden told the Globe in December she plans to run both the Olympics trials Feb. 29 in Atlanta and Boston, but she is one of only two American women in the elite field released Wednesday. Kate Landau is the other.