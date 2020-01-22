“I’m feeling really relaxed on court,’’ the 38-year-old Federer said. ‘‘I’m happy. I’m still going, and looking forward to the next one, of course.”

The 20-time major champion has won the title in Australia six times and showed why against the 41st-ranked Krajinovic, winning in 1 hour, 32 minutes.

Roger Federer reached the third round at the Australian Open for the 21st time in a row — that’s every year since his tournament debut in 2000 — by beating Filip Krajinovic 6-1, 6-4, 6-1.

Krajinovic’s first-round match was delayed because of heavy rain on Day 1 of the tournament, and he had to get through a tough five-setter against Quentin Halys. Federer finished off a straight-set first-round win over Steve Johnson in 1:21 on Monday.

“It wasn’t 100% fair he played 3 1/2 hours yesterday and I played zero,” Federer said. “Yeah, I do feel a little sorry ... but you’ve got to take advantage of it, I guess.”

Federer will next play John Millman, the Australian who produced an upset win over him at the 2018 US Open.

Fabio Fognini is taking no shortcuts so far at the Australian Open.

The 12th-seeded Italian has won a pair of five-setters to get to the third round at Melbourne Park — and because his latest win ended after midnight, he has competed on all four days since the tournament began.

Fognini needed more than four hours and a total of five match points to finally get past Jordan Thompson of Australia 7-6 (4), 6-1, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (4) in the second round.

In his opening match, which began Monday but concluded Tuesday after being suspended by rain, Fognini came back to win after falling into a two-sets-to-none hole against Reilly Opelka.

The match against Thompson started Wednesday and wasn’t wrapped up until past 12:10 a.m. on Thursday local time at Margaret Court Arena.

Because that one stretched so long, the last match scheduled for Wednesday on that court — No. 10 Madison Keys vs. Arantxa Rus — was moved to Rod Laver Arena, where Keys beat Rus 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Serena Williams moved a step closer in her bid for a record 24th major title with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Tamara Zidansek to reach the third round at the Australian Open.

Williams won the last of her seven Australian Open titles in 2017, but hasn’t added a major championship since then. She took time off the tour to have her daughter, Olympia, and has lost four Grand Slam finals in the last two seasons. Her title in Auckland, New Zealand recently was her first at tour-level in almost three years.

The 38-year-old Williams dominated in the first set but was slowed down slightly in the second, when the roof was closed because of rain, and the 70th-ranked Zidansek saved the first seven break-point chances she faced.

“I knew I had to step up, otherwise it was going to be a really long evening for me,’’ Williams said.

Bob and Mike Bryan started their farewell to Grand Slam doubles with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 first-round win over Rohan Bopanna and Yasutaka Uchiyama at the Australian Open.

The 41-year-old American twins, who announced they planned to retire after the 2020 US Open, have won six Australian Open doubles championships among their record 16 major titles together.

. . . Three-time major semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov was eliminated by 22-year-old American Tommy Paul in a second-round match that went to a fifth-set tiebreaker. Paul, who is ranked 80th, had never won a Grand Slam match until this week . . . Milos Raonic set up a third-round match against 2019 semifinalist Stefanos Tsitsipas by beating Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 at Melbourne Arena. Raonic, the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up, had 11 of his 19 aces in the third set . . . Coco Gauff defeated beaten Sorana Cirstea 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 to set up a third-round match against defending champion Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open.

The 15-year-old Gauff rallied after losing the first set and got the pivotal service break in the next-to-last game before serving out against 29-year-old Cirstea, who is playing at the Australian Open for a 12th time.

Gauff started the tournament with her second first-round win over Venus Williams in three majors, following her upset over the seven-time Grand Slam champion at last year’s Wimbledon.

Osaka had to overcame swirling winds on Margaret Court Arena to beat Zheng Saisai 6-2, 6-4 in one of the first matches on Day 3.

Gauff reached the fourth round on her Wimbledon debut and the third round at the U.S. Open.