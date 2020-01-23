The Grand Prix, now in its 25th year, begins at 5 p.m. and will be televised on NBC Sports Network from 6-8 p.m. It is the first stop and only US destination on the seven-meet World Athletics Indoor Tour, which has been held annually since 2016. The Tour includes two stops in Germany and meets in Poland, Scotland, France, and Spain.

“This kind of opens the Olympic season for everyone,” race director Mark Wetmore said. “In their view, they’re starting their seasons here. We’re getting quite a big number of top people.”

Many of the world’s top track and field athletes will compete Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center in the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix meet, with Olympic medalists and elite runners from across the world jump-starting their training for the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Wetmore, who founded the Grand Prix, is pleased that it has become a must-attend meet for indoor athletes worldwide.

“It’s been fun to watch the meet grow,” Wetmore said. “It’s become kind of a staple on the Boston sports calendar now. We take a lot of pride into making this into what it’s become.”

Two Olympic medalists and a world record-holder highlight the men’s races. In the mile, notable participants include Clayton Murphy, who won bronze in the 800 meters at the 2016 Olympics, and Nick Willis, who earned a silver in 2008 and a bronze in 2016, both in the 1,500 meters.

Murphy is also a six-time Grand Prix champion in the mile and became the first American man to earn an Olympic medal in the 800 since 1992.

Donavan Brazier, the world record-holder in the 600 and world champion and American record-holder in the 800, will make his fourth consecutive Grand Prix appearance. Brazier was also an NCAA champion in the 800 for Texas A&M last year, winning in 1:43.55. He received the Jesse Owens Award, the highest award given to an NCAA track and field athlete.

In the women’s events, world champions Sydney McLaughlin and Emma Coburn are among the top athletes. McLaughlin was part of a 4x400 relay team that won gold at the 2019 Worlds, and she also won silver in the 400 hurdles. Coburn was the 2017 world champion in the steeplechase and earned a silver medal in Doha in last year’s championships. McLaughlin will race in the 500 and Coburn in the 2-mile.

2016 Olympic 100-meter hurdles medalists Nia Ali (silver) and Brianna McNeal (gold) were both scheduled to compete in the 60-meter hurdles, but McNeal dropped out Tuesday.

In all, Wetmore expects more than 10 Olympic medalists to participate.

“This Boston meet has been pretty much the premier [indoor] meet in the country for the last 20 years,” he said.

Also, high school athletes from across the country will participate in the boys’ and girls’ high school miles.

New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

When: Saturday, 5 p.m.

Where: Reggie Lewis Center at Roxbury Community College

TV: NBC Sports Network, 6-8 p.m.

Event schedule:

5 p.m. — Women’s high jump

5:04 p.m. — Women’s masters mile

5:13 p.m. — Men’s masters mile

5:23 p.m. — Youth 4x200 relay

5:30 p.m. — High school girls’ sprint medley relay

5:40 p.m. — High school boys’ sprint medley relay

5:48 p.m. — Girls’ junior mile

6:02 p.m. — Women’s 300, Section 1

6:07 p.m. — Women’s 300, Section 2

6:11 p.m. — Men’s triple jump

6:15 p.m. — Men’s 3,000

6:29 p.m. — Men’s 400

6:35 p.m. — Junior boys’ mile

6:44 p.m. — Women’s 60m hurdles, Heat 1

6:49 p.m. — Women’s 60m hurdles, Heat 2

6:56 p.m. — Women’s 1,500

7:06 p.m. — Men’s 60

7:12 p.m. — Mile

7:21 p.m. — Women’s 2 miles

7:36 p.m. — Men’s 1,000

7:43 p.m. — Women’s 60 hurdles final

7:48 p.m. — Men’s 600

7:55 p.m. — Women’s 500