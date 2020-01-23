Walker is joined on the East’s starting roster by Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, and Atlanta’s Trae Young.

In his first season in Boston, the 29-year-old Walker is averaging 21.7 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds. This year marks his fourth consecutive All-Star selection.

Out West, the starters are Anthony Davis and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas’ Luka Doncic, Houston’s James Harden, and Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote to determine the NBA All-Star Game starters, while current NBA players and a media panel accounted for 25 percent each.

Advertisement

With the starters official, the next step in the process falls to the league’s coaches, who choose the reserves. Those results will be revealed Jan. 30. That’s where three other Celtics who garnered plenty of fan votes will get their chance at All-Star glory.

Jayson Tatum is filling it up at a rate of 21.5 points per game. He’s also registering 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. Although Tatum won the 2019 Taco Bell Skills Challenge on All-Star weekend, this year could mark his first invitation as a player.

Jaylen Brown also could be a first-time All-Star. In his fourth year in the NBA, Brown is averaging 20 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2 assists.

The 7-foot-5-inch, 311-pound Tacko Fall might not have All-Star numbers – 4.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in four contests – but he’s managed to capture the imagination of NBA fans, as evidenced by the vote totals from earlier this month.

In the 2020 NBA All-Star Draft, James and Antetokounmpo (the two highest vote-getters) will draft the eight remaining players from the starter pool in the first round and then all 14 players from the reserve pool in the second round. The captains will make their selections without regard to a player’s conference affiliation or position.

Advertisement

The 69th annual NBA All-Star Game will take place Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. in Chicago.

Follow Christopher Price @cpriceglobe.