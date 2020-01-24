Dallas Keuchel has become the first member of the 2017 Houston Astros to offer a public apology for the team’s sign-stealing scheme during their run to the World Series championship. Speaking Friday at the fan convention for the Chicago White Sox, who signed the lefthander to a $55.5 million, three-year contract in December, Keuchel said he felt what happened was blown out of proportion, but he was sorry. “I’m not going to go into specific detail, but during the course of the playoffs in ’17, everybody was using multiple signs,’’ Keuchel said. “Was it against the rules? Yes it was, and I personally am sorry for what’s come about, the whole situation.’’ Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were suspended and then fired in the aftermath of MLB’s investigation, and the fallout likely will continue into the season. Managers Alex Cora of the Red Sox and Carlos Beltran of the Mets also lost their jobs over their role in the scheme, and Astros stars Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve faced heavy criticism for their first public comments after the investigation. “To the extent of the whole situation back then, I can tell you that not every game there was signs being stolen,’’ Keuchel said. “Some guys did a really good job, and sometimes we did as a group have signs but we still couldn’t hit the pitcher. So it wasn’t like every game we had everything going on.” . . . Alex Gordon agreed to consent to a trade by the Kansas City Royals starting June 16, an unusual provision in his new $4 million, one-year contract. Gordon has spent his entire career with the Royals and has the right to block trades under baseball’s collective bargaining agreement because his has at least 10 years of major league service, including five or more with his current team. If the 35-year-old outfielder is traded, he would receive a $500,000 assignment bonus each time he is dealt, payable by the receiving team. In addition, if he is traded he would be eligible for $500,000 in performance bonuses based on plate appearances starting after the initial swap.

The Warriors were working to finalize a trade to send center Willie Cauley-Stein to the Mavericks for a second-round draft pick this summer, according to a person with direct knowledge of the trade discussions. The Mavericks also made a roster-clearing move by trading rookie Isaiah Roby to Oklahoma City. Dallas had a sudden need for a big man after starting center Dwight Powell tore his right Achilles tendon Tuesday night . . . Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 12 rebounds and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets, 116-103, in Paris in the first NBA regular-season game in France. Milwaukee improved to 40-6 with its eighth straight victory. The Bucks have the best 46-game start in franchise history . . . The Bulls expect forward Lauri Markkanen to miss 4-6 weeks because of an injured right hip. Markkanen is averaging 15 points and 6.5 rebounds.

WINTER SPORTS

Shiffrin wins downhill for first ’20 win

Mikaela Shiffrin mastered a tricky course to win a women’s World Cup downhill in Bansko, Bulgaria, for her fifth victory of the season and first in 2020. The three-time overall champion from the United States was one third of a second off the lead at her second split but remained flawless on the rest of the technically demanding Marc Girardelli course. Shiffrin, who who earned the 65th victory of her career, beat Federica Brignone of Italy by 0.18 seconds, with Joana Haehlen of Switzerland five hundredths further back in third . . . Kjetil Jansrud, the 2014 Olympic champion from Norway, earned his first men’s World Cup super-G victory in 14 months in Kitzbuehel, Austria. Jansrud’s 23rd career win and 13th in super-G came more than a year after his previous World Cup triumph in November 2018, though he did win the downhill title at the 2019 world championships in February . . . Tina Hermann and Jacqueline Loelling swept the top two spots for Germany in a women’s World Cup skeleton race in Konigssee, Germany. The US women continued their surge, with Megan Henry placing sixth and Savannah Graybill finishing ninth. In the men’s race, Russia’s Alexander Tretiakov won gold.

Chock, Bates win rhythm dance

FIGURE SKATING

Madison Chock and Evan Bates sure like Greensboro, N.C. They won their only US Figure Skating Championship at the Coliseum in 2015, and they used a lively performance to win the rhythm dance on Friday . . . Russia is set to sweep the women’s event at the European figure skating championships in Graz, Austria after dominating the pairs. Alena Kostornaia took the women’s lead with 84.92 points after the short program, with Anna Shcherbakova second on 77.95 and Alexandra Trusova third on 74.95. That puts Russia on track to finish 1-2-3 in the women’s competition at the European championships for the first time since 2016. The women’s free skate is Saturday.

MISCELLANY

PGA raises TPC prize money to record $15 million

The PGA Tour is raising the prize money at The Players Championship to $15 million, making it the largest purse in golf unless any of the majors decide to up the ante this year. The winner of March 12-15 event at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., will receive $2.7 million, nearly as much as Tiger Woods earned in his first two seasons as a pro . . . Kimia Alizadeh, Iran’s only female Olympic medalist, said she wants to compete in taekwondo for Germany after defecting from her native country. Alizadeh is trying to rebuild her life and career after she announced this month she had left Iran, citing sexism on the part of officials there. Alizadeh spent time in the Netherlands before heading to Germany this week to meet with taekwondo officials there. The German Taekwondo Union has spoken up in favor of Alizadeh staying in the country in what it calls a first step toward her gaining nationality and becoming eligible to compete for Germany.