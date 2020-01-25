Williams, a seven-time Australian Open champion, and Osaka lost at the same stage the previous day, when 2018 champion Caroline Wozniacki went into retirement after a loss. Williams lost to Wang Qiang, a player she’d beaten in 44 minutes at last year’s US Open.

Pliskova, a semifinalist here last year, lost, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-3) to 30th-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a match lasting almost 2½ hours. It was an ominous start, with Pliskova needing almost 18 minutes and fending off six break-point chances before holding in her first service game.

MELBOURNE — Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova and No. 6 Belinda Bencic went the same way as Serena Williams and defending champion Naomi Osaka by exiting the Australian Open in a chaotic third round.

Osaka, who won back-to-back majors at the 2018 US Open and last year in Australia, lost to 15-year-old Coco Gauff.

Three-time major winner Angelique Kerber bucked the trend by beating Camila Giorgi, 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, in Saturday’s opening match on Margaret Court Arena.

The 2016 Australian Open winner will play Pavlyuchenkova for a spot in the quarterfinals. Pavlyuchenkova had taken only one set off Pliskova in six previous matches, but changed her approach this time and attacked one of the best serves in women’s tennis.

‘‘It was a tough battle,’’ the 17th-seeded Kerber said. “It’s great to be in the second week in Melbourne again. It’s still a long way.”

“I even had goosebumps after some points,” the 28-year-old Russian said. “And to beat Karolina for the first time, it’s amazing.”

Pavlyuchenkova won the junior title at Melbourne Park more than a decade ago and said she was using that as motivation this time.

Bencic, a semifinalist at the US Open last September, was rolled, 6-0, 6-1, in 49 minutes by 28th-seeded Anett Kontaveit, who will next play Iga Swiatek, the No. 59-ranked player from Poland who took out 19th-seeded Donna Vekic, 7-5, 6-3.

Swiatek, 18, also beat two top-20 ranked players last year and advanced to the fourth round at the French Open before losing to Simona Halep. (Later, Halep made the fourth round in Melbourne by beating Yulia Putintseva, 6-1, 6-4.)

Swiatek and 15-year-old Gauff are the only teenagers left in the women’s main draw.

Later on, fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem had a much easier time in his third-round match than his second and beat Taylor Fritz, 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4.

Fritz double-faulted on match point.

Two days ago the Austrian player needed five sets to beat Australian wild-card entry Alex Bolt.

Thiem will next play Gael Monfils, who earlier beat Ernests Gulbis in straight sets.

Rafael Nadal easily advanced to the second week with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

The top-ranked Nadal had beaten Carreno Busta in all four of their previous matches, including the quarterfinals of the 2017 French Open.

It is the 47th time that Nadal has reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament, trailing only Roger Federer’s 67 and Novak Djokovic’s 50.

The 67th-ranked Gauff took the latest step in her quick progression, becoming the youngest player in the professional era to eliminate the defending women’s champion at the Australian Open, beating Osaka, 6-3, 6-4.

Only once the last point had been played did the preternaturally poised Gauff turn into a rather typical teen, joking about wanting to take ‘‘a selfie for Instagram’’ with Rod Laver, the 11-time major champion after whom the tournament’s main stadium is named.

“Honestly, like, what is my life? Like, oh, my gosh!” Gauff told the crowd. “Two years ago, I lost first round in juniors and now I'm here. This is crazy.”

It certainly is remarkable.

With a booming serve, a top-flight backhand, and a winner’s mentality, Gauff reversed the result from the first time she was across the net from Osaka, a former No. 1 who already owns two major titles at the age of 22.

When they played each other at the US Open last September, Osaka won in two quick sets and then consoled Gauff, encouraging her to speak to the spectators who were pulling for her.

One reminder of just how young Gauff is: Most of the entrants in this year’s junior Australian Open are older than she is.

Another: She is taking online classes and said she’s been given permission to turn in homework late, “considering the circumstances.”

Yet another: She doesn’t have an official driver’s license quite yet, stuck practicing behind the wheel with a learner’s permit.

But put a tennis racket in her hands and move out of the way: Gauff is now 8-2 in her nascent Grand Slam career, with three of those wins coming against women who have multiple major titles. Her next match is against No. 14 Sofia Kenin, a 21-year-old American who beat Zhang Shuai of China, 7-5, 7-6 (9-7).

Gauff became the youngest player to beat a top-five opponent in a women’s tour-level match since Jennifer Capriati did it at 15 in 1991.

“You don’t want to lose to a 15-year-old, you know?” Osaka said.

So, Naomi, could you have done something differently?

‘‘Put the ball in the court,’’ came the reply.