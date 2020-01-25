The Los Angeles Dodgers would rather earn a World Series trophy on their own than accept scraps from the Astros or Red Sox, the teams that beat them in 2017 and ’18. But several Dodgers publicly for the first time expressed annoyance at the Astros for the sign-stealing system used during the 2017 season, when Houston beat them in seven games in the Series. “They cheated and they got away with it,” utilityman Kiké Hernández said during the team’s FanFest outside Dodger Stadium. The Red Sox are under investigation for possibly stealing signs in Alex Cora’s first season as manager in 2018, when they beat the Dodgers in the World Series. Cora and the team have since parted ways. “Frustrating is probably the floor of my emotions,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. The Los Angeles City Council voted symbolically last week to ask MLB to strip the Astros and Red Sox of their World Series titles and award the trophies to the Dodgers.

All-Star shortstop Trevor Story and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a $27.5 million, two-year contract that avoids an arbitration hearing, according to a person familiar with the deal. Story, 27, can become a free agent following the 2021 World Series. Story had 35 home runs and 23 stolen bases last season — making him the second shortstop in major league history with multiple 30-20 seasons. Alex Rodriguez is the other. He also set career highs in runs (111), batting average (.294), and on-base percentage (.363) . . . Former Red Sox infielder Eduardo Nunez has agreed to a minor league deal with the Mets, according to an MLB. com report. The deal includes a nonroster invite to major league spring training.

COLLEGES

No. 9 Villanova holds on to defeat Providence

Collin Gillespie had 18 points and eight rebounds as No. 9 Villanova (16-3, 6-1 Big East) held off upset-minded host Providence College, 64-60. Nate Watson scored 18 points with nine rebounds for Providence (11-10, 4-4) . . . Nate Darling scored 28 of his 34 points after halftime, making 3 of 4 free throws in the last 87 seconds, and Delaware (15-7, 5-4 Colonial Athletic Association) rallied to beat host Northeastern, 76-74. Jordan Roland scored 27 points and Maxime Boursiquot added 18 for the Huskies (11-10, 5-4) . . . Max Mahoney scored 18 points and Walter Whyte had 12 points and 10 rebounds as Boston University (11-10, 5-3 Patriot League) beat Holy Cross, 79-64, in Worcester. Joe Pridgen scored 20 points for Holy Cross (3-18, 2-6) . . . Freshman Tre Mitchell scored 25 points as UMass (8-12, 2-5 Atlantic 10) beat Duquesne, 73-64, in Amherst. Sincere Carry had 20 points for the Dukes (15-4, 5-2) . . . Christyn Williams scored 26 points and Megan Walker had 15 points and 12 rebounds as the No. 3 UConn women (18-1, 8-0 AAC) routed East Carolina (3-16, 0-6), 98-42, in Greenville, N.C.

Advertisement

No. 3 Northeastern women’s hockey team romps

Chloe Aurard scored the hat trick and added an assist as the third-ranked Northeastern women’s hockey team (21-3-1, 18-2-0 Hockey East) rolled to a 10-2 victory over Vermont (9-12-6, 6-10-4 ) in Burlington, Vt. . . . The No. 7 Boston University women (17-5-3, 12-5-3 Hockey East) cruised to a 6-3 victory over host Merrimack. Julie Nearis, Natasza Tarnowski, Nara Elia, Deziray De Sousa, Nadia Mattivi, and Abby Cook scored for the Terriers. Dominika Laskova, Courtney Maud, and Chloe Cook tallied for Merrimack . . . Sara Hjalmarsson scored twice to lead host Providence College (14-10-2, 11-8-0 Hockey East) to a 5-2 win over Boston College (13-10-3, 12-8-2). Delaney Belinskas scored her 15th goal and Kelly Browne also scored for BC. Sandra Abstreiter had 27 saves for Providence. Maddy McArthur had 29 saves for BC . . . Ella Shelton scored twice and Marie-Pier Coulombe made 29 saves as No. 7 Clarkson (18-4-4, 9-3-2 ECAC) shut out No. 10 Harvard, 4-0, in Potsdam, N.Y. Lindsay Reed had 26 saves for Harvard (11-8-1, 10-4-1) . . . Former ACC commissioner and NCAA president Gene Corrigan died at age 91 in Charlottesville, Va. Corrigan served as NCAA president from 1995-97 and also worked as athletic director at Virginia and Notre Dame before becoming ACC commissioner.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Mavericks acquire Cauley-Stein from Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks acquired 7-foot center Willie Cauley-Stein from the Golden State Warriors for a second-round draft pick this year. The Mavericks needed help on their front line after starting center Dwight Powell tore his right Achilles’ tendon, ending his season . . . Elena Curtoni led an Italian sweep of the podium at a women’s World Cup downhill in Bansko, Bulgaria, for her first career victory. Marta Bassino and Federica Brignone were second and third, while American Mikaela Shiffrin finished fourth . . . Matthias Mayer won the classic World Cup men’s downhill in Kitzbuehel, Austria, becoming the first Austrian winner of the event in six years. Mayer finished 0.22 ahead of Austrian teammate Vincent Kriechmayr and Switzerland’s Beat Feuz, who tied for second . . . Joao Olavo Soares de Souza of Brazil was banned for life and fined $200,000 by the International Tennis Federation after being found guilty of match-fixing and corruption. Souza, 31, who had been provisionally suspended since last March, reached a career-high singles ranking of 69 in April 2015.