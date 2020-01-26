The last American man to win three consecutive world titles was Scott Hamilton with his fourth in a row in 1984. Brown was the 2015 national champion here in Greensboro and 2014 team bronze at the Sochi Olympics. He has impressively improved his technical skills since linking up in Canada with renowned coach Brian Orser , who trains two-time Olympic winner Yuzuru Hanyu .

With stratospheric jumps and the sort of stage presence that even Elton John would appreciate, Nathan Chen won his fourth consecutive US Figure Skating Championships men’s gold medal Sunday in Greensboro, N.C. Skating to the score from John’s biopic, Chen soared far above the competition, winning by more than 37 points. The ninth man to earn at least that many US championships in a row, and the first since Brian Boitano completed that kind of quad in 1988, Chen hit four quadruple jumps and six triples in his routine that had the crowd on its feet long before it concluded. Chen, 20, has won two world titles and three Grand Prix Finals crowns altogether. Joining Chen at the worlds in Montreal in March will be Jason Brown and Tomoki Hiwatashi .

Advertisement

COLLEGE basketball

San Diego State the last of the unbeatens

Malachi Flynn scored 21 points and No. 4 San Diego State staved off host UNLV’s second-half rally to win, 71-67, remaining the country’s only unbeaten team. The Aztecs (21-0, 10-0 Mountain West) set the school record for best start in the program’s 99 seasons. San Diego State’s 21st consecutive victory also tops the school record of 20 straight wins, set during the 2010-11 season and matched by the 2013-14 squad that made the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Bryce Hamilton scored 29 points to lead UNLV (11-11, 6-3), while reigning Mountain West Player of the Week Marvin Coleman chipped in with 11 points.

. . . Tulsa had its 9-point lead disappear in the second half, but rallied to beat UConn, 79-75, in overtime in Hartford for its fifth straight win and sixth in seven games. Martins Igbanu scored a career-high 28 points, while Darien Jackson and Brandon Rachal each added 14 for Tulsa (14-6, 6-1 American), which was coming off a 40-point rout of No. 20 Memphis on Wednesday. Freshman James Bouknight had 16 points for the Huskies (10-9, 1-5), who have lost four straight.

Advertisement

No. 4 Oregon women turn back Oregon State

Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points and Satou Sabally added 16 to help No. 4 Oregon beat seventh-ranked Oregon State, 66-57, in Corvallis, Ore., to sweep the two-game series. The Ducks (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12) dominated the final 20 minutes after trailing by 3 points at the half. Oregon, which won Friday’s game, 76-64, in Eugene, swept Oregon State for first time since the 2009-10 season, a year before coach Scott Rueck became the Beavers’ head coach and began to turn the program around. Mikayla Pivec scored 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Beavers (16-4, 4-4), who have lost three games in a row . . . Tyasha Harris scored 13 points and added seven assists as No. 1 South Carolina rode an overwhelming opening period to its 13th consecutive win, beating host Georgia, 88-53. Aliyah Boston led South Carolina (19-1, 7-0 SEC) with 15 points and four of the Gamecocks’ 11 steals. Stephanie Paul led Georgia (12-8, 3-4) with 13 points.

Winter sports

Shiffrin proves to be super in Bulgaria

Following three weeks without a win in her favorite technical events, Mikaela Shiffrin bounced back with two triumphs in speed races in three days. The three-time overall champion won a women’s World Cup super-G in Bansko, Bulgaria, two days after she won a downhill on the same hill. It marked the first time in Shiffrin’s career that she won two speed events in the same weekend. Shiffrin used her outstanding giant slalom skills to navigate the many sharp turns on the Marc Girardelli course and beat another technical specialist, Italy’s Marta Bassino, by 0.29 seconds . . . Daniel Yule ended a 52-year wait for a Swiss slalom victory at Kitzbuehel, Austria’s most prestigious ski racing event. Yule won the concluding competition of the traditional Hahnenkamm races, becoming the first Swiss slalom winner here since two-time Olympian Dumeng Giovanoli triumphed in 1968.

Advertisement

“That was a long time before I was even born,” Yule said. “It’s a pleasure when such records finally change.” Yule posted the fourth-fastest time in the final leg to overtake surprise first-run leader Lucas Braathen of Norway, who dropped to fourth, and earn his third win of 2020. Austria’s Marco Schwarz finished 0.12 second behind in second, while Clement Noel was a quarter of a second back in third, a week after the Frenchman won at another classic venue, Wengen.

Miscellany

ITF moves Fed Cup from China

The International Tennis Federation has moved a regional Fed Cup qualifying event out of China because of concerns over the outbreak of a viral illness that has already caused 56 deaths. The ITF issued a statement Sunday saying the Asia/Oceania Group 1 event scheduled for Feb. 4-8 in Dongguan, China, would now be played at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. The Fed Cup is an international women’s tennis team event. Teams from China, Taiwan, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and Uzbekistan were set to play at Dongguan. The top two teams will earn promotion to the Fed Cup playoffs in April . . . Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun acknowledges the possibility this might be his final season. Braun, 36, is entering the final year of a five-year, $105 million contract. His 13-year career thus far has has included the highs of winning the National League Most Valuable Player award in 2011 and the lows of serving a 65-game suspension in 2013 when an investigation linked him to the Biogenesis scandal. “There’s at least a chance this is my last fan fest as a player,” he said during the Brewers’ annual winter fan festival and convention. “You definitely get a little nostalgic and think about how quickly it goes by. I’ve thought about it a little bit, but for me, the goal is always to stay fully present and try to be the best version of myself as a player this year, and then figure out the future when I get through the season.” When Braun returned from that suspension in 2014, a series of issues with his back and thumb plagued Braun of the power he’d flashed earlier in the career. But he’s enjoyed a resurgence over the last few seasons and quietly put together one of the Brewers’ most consistent performances in 2019, when he batted .285 with a .343 on-base percentage and .505 slugging percentage. Braun had 22 homers and 75 RBIs last season while playing in 144 games -- his most since 2012.