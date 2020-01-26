Former Lakers star Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., according to multiple reports.

Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

According to the Los Angeles Times, a helicopter crashed into a hillside around 10 a.m. PT. The crash killed multiple people.