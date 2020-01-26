Rahm was 4 over through five holes, the biggest mess coming at the par-3 third, when he went left into the canyon and took three shots to reach the green for a double bogey. Each time he appeared to be done, the fiery Spaniard charged back.

Leishman ran off five birdies on the front nine to seize control over a fast-faltering Rahm and Rory McIlroy. He kept a cushion with three big par saves down the tough stretch at Torrey Pines, in La Jolla, Calif., and closed with a 6-foot birdie putt that turned out to be the winner.

Marc Leishman raced from four shots behind with a 7-under 65 and won the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday when Jon Rahm couldn’t match his eagle putt from three years ago.

He made eagle on the par-5 13th and birdie on the next hole. After a bogey on the 15th to fall four shots behind, Rahm stuffed his next two shots for birdies. He needed an eagle on the par-5 18th to force a playoff, and his attempt from just outside 50 feet died off to the left. Rahm closed with a 70.

Rahm won his first PGA Tour title three years ago at Torrey Pines when he closed with a 65, making a 60-foot eagle putt on the last hole that secured the victory.

This time, it was Leishman’s turn. He matched Rahm’s 65 as the lowest closing round by a winner at Torrey Pines since the South Course was beefed up ahead of the 2008 US Open. Leishman finished at 15-under 273 to capture his fifth PGA Tour title.

Ryan Palmer, who started one shot out of the lead, closed with a 77.

McIlroy, needing a victory to return to No. 1 in the world, started three shots behind in the final group and opened with two straight bogeys. He missed a short birdie attempt on the third, and then pulled his tee shot into the hazard and had to scramble for bogey.

Much like Rahm, he stayed in the mix by playing his last five holes on the front nine in 5 under. McIlroy couldn’t make up enough ground, shot 69 and tied for third with Brandt Snedeker (68).

Tiger Woods, trying to set the PGA Tour record with his 83rd career victory, never got anything going. Woods had to settle for a 70 and tied for ninth, six shots behind.

Woods and Kobe Bryant began their pro careers the same year. Only after the round did Woods learn Bryant had died in a helicopter crash about 30 minutes north of Los Angeles.

“I didn’t understand why they were yelling, ‘Do it for Mamba’ on the back nine,” said Woods, who called it “one of the most shocking, tragic days I've ever been part of.”

The final group of Rahm, McIlroy and Palmer were collectively 9 over through four holes. Leishman was going the other direction and getting there in a hurry. Once he had the lead, no one caught him.

Leishman was helped by par-saving putts from 20 feet on No. 12 and 12 feet on No. 14, and then an 8-footer on the 15th. He didn’t drop a shot until the 17th hole, and followed that with a birdie that ultimately gave him the victory.

European — Lucas Herbert marked Australia Day in his native country by capturing his first professional title, beating Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa at the second hole of a playoff to win the Dubai Desert Classic.

Herbert rolled in a birdie putt from 2 feet at the 18th on his third trip up the par-5 last hole at Emirates Golf Club, after Bezuidenhout failed to get up and down from the back of the green for his own birdie. Herbert dedicated his victory to the people back home battling Australia’s unprecedented wildfire crisis.

“Everyone around the world is behind us, and hopefully we can keep fighting harder than what I did on the first playoff hole,” Herbert said. “That’s nothing compared to the firefighters and volunteers putting out the fires. Sending all my love back home and hope everyone is well.”

Herbert and Bezuidenhout both shot 4-under 68s to come from six shots behind at the start of the final day to finish on 9-under 279, two strokes clear of three players — Tom Lewis (74), Dean Burmester (72) and Adri Arnaus (70).

Bryson DeChambeau, seeking to retain the title, finished with four straight bogeys to drop out of contention and wound up four shots off the lead after a 76.

Bezuidenhout, who bogeyed the 72nd hole after spinning his approach into the water, had the advantage in the first playoff hole when Herbert pushed his second shot into the water guarding the green.

“Oh my god, that may be the worst shot I’ve ever hit in my life,” Herbert said as he watched the ball drift into the lake.

Herbert chipped his fourth shot from the drop zone to inside two feet , however, and made an unlikely par. Bezuidenhout left his second shot deliberately short but couldn’t get up and down, taking the playoff back down the 18th.

This time, Herbert’s long second shot was excellent, settling 20 feet from the cup. A two-putt was enough to win an event where he received a two-shot penalty last year for improving his lie in a bunker.

“It’s so weird. It’s awesome. It’s just the best thing ever. It is so good,” Herbert said. “We’ve got a bottle of Scotch at home to celebrate, so I can’t wait to get into that with the boys.”

Earlier, Swedish player Sebastian Soderberg ran between shots - forcing his caddie to do the same, too - to post the fastest round in European Tour history - at just 97 minutes - while shooting 3-over 75.

“I thought it would be a fun thing to do,” Soderberg said, “and I didn’t necessarily think it would hurt my game too much.”

LPGA — Madelene Sagstrom won the Gainbridge LPGA for her first tour title, birdieing the par-3 17th to tie for the lead and winning with a par when Nasa Hataoka missed a 3-footer on the 18th.

Sagstrom finished with a 2-under 70 for a 17-under 271 total at rain-softened Boca Rio Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla.

Hataoka shot 69. The Japanese player birdied Nos. 15 and 16 to take the lead, then fell into a tie when Sagstrom birdied the 17th and lost with the bogey on the par-4 18th.

“Missing the win gives me more motivation to keep on going for the next many tournaments coming,” Hataoka said.

Sagstrom bogeyed two of the first five holes, then rebounded with birdies on Nos. 8, 10 and 11.

“It doesn’t matter how you start,” Sagstrom said. “If you just continue fighting, things can go your way. And I just told myself, `Keep fighting, keep fighting.’”

Sagstrom made a 4-footer for birdie on 17, then saved par from 5 feet on 18,

The 27-year-old Swede and former LSU star opened with a 72, shot a career-best 62 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead and doubled her advantage Saturday with a 67.

Sagstrom won in her 69th career LPGA Tour start. She’s the 12th Swede to win on the tour, and the first since Pernilla Lindberg in the 2018 ANA Inspiration. Sagstrom won three times on the Symetra Tour in 2016 and led the money list to graduate to the big tour.

Danielle Kang was third at 15 under after a 69. She parred the final eight holes.

“I kept hitting it to 30, 35 feet,” Kang said. “And they’re not easy to make. So, it’s hard to two-putt, to be honest.”

Celine Boutier shot 70 to finish fourth at 13 under. Sei Young Kim was 11 under after a 73,

The tournament was the first official event in Boca Raton since the 1989 Oldsmobile LPGA Classic.