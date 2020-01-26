fb-pixel

At Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

BOSTON
FGFTReb
MinM-AM-AO-TAFPtPPG
J.Brown368-163-41-2132020.0
Hayward389-163-30-6242316.6
Theis317-101-32-914158.2
Smart363-130-10-474712.1
Walker3810-2411-110-5433522.4
Ojeleye151-20-01-11122.7
Green162-20-02-44343.4
Wanamker60-10-00-00206.3
G.Williams90-10-01-31303.3
Poirier91-20-00-30121.7
Edwards60-20-00-00103.2
Totals41-8918-227-372129108

FG%: .461, FT%: .818. 3-pt. goals: 8-33, .242 (J.Brown 1-5, Hayward 2-5, Theis 0-2, Smart 1-7, Walker 4-10, Ojeleye 0-1, Wanamaker 0-1, G.Williams 0-1, Edwards 0-1). Team rebounds: 8. Team turnovers: 17 (18 pts.). Blocks: 5 (Theis 2, Walker, G.Williams, Poirier). Turnovers: 16 (J.Brown 2, Hayward 4, Theis, Smart 3, Walker 2, Ojeleye, Green, Wanamaker, G.Williams). Steals: 6 (J.Brown, Hayward, Walker 2, Ojeleye, Green). Technicals: .

NEW ORLEANS
FGFTReb
MinM-AM-AO-TAFPtPPG
Ingram305-133-30-3341625.0
Williamson279-163-87-11242119.3
Favors286-103-33-10111510.0
Ball363-100-02-6152811.9
Holiday3410-201-23-6512519.8
Melli71-20-00-31035.5
Redick245-94-50-4111715.6
Hart283-80-02-813810.7
Jackson100-01-20-01115.8
Hayes111-24-61-31268.5
Moore51-20-00-00239.9
Totals44-9219-2918-543121123

FG%: .478, FT%: .655. 3-pt. goals: 16-36, .444 (Ingram 3-5, Williamson 0-1, Ball 2-9, Holiday 4-8, Melli 1-1, Redick 3-5, Hart 2-5, Moore 1-2). Team rebounds: 11. Team turnovers: 20 (23 pts.). Blocks: 5 (Favors 2, Ball, Redick, Hart). Turnovers: 18 (Ingram 3, Williamson 4, Favors, Ball 3, Holiday 2, Redick 2, Hayes 3). Steals: 7 (Ingram, Williamson, Favors, Ball, Hart 2, Jackson).

Boston20223927108
New Orleans32302932123

A — 16,737 (16,867). T — 2:21. Officials — David Guthrie, Michael Smith, Mitchell Ervin.