At Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
|BOSTON
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|F
|Pt
|PPG
|J.Brown
|36
|8-16
|3-4
|1-2
|1
|3
|20
|20.0
|Hayward
|38
|9-16
|3-3
|0-6
|2
|4
|23
|16.6
|Theis
|31
|7-10
|1-3
|2-9
|1
|4
|15
|8.2
|Smart
|36
|3-13
|0-1
|0-4
|7
|4
|7
|12.1
|Walker
|38
|10-24
|11-11
|0-5
|4
|3
|35
|22.4
|Ojeleye
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|2
|2.7
|Green
|16
|2-2
|0-0
|2-4
|4
|3
|4
|3.4
|Wanamker
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|6.3
|G.Williams
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|0
|3.3
|Poirier
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|2
|1.7
|Edwards
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|3.2
|Totals
|41-89
|18-22
|7-37
|21
|29
|108
FG%: .461, FT%: .818. 3-pt. goals: 8-33, .242 (J.Brown 1-5, Hayward 2-5, Theis 0-2, Smart 1-7, Walker 4-10, Ojeleye 0-1, Wanamaker 0-1, G.Williams 0-1, Edwards 0-1). Team rebounds: 8. Team turnovers: 17 (18 pts.). Blocks: 5 (Theis 2, Walker, G.Williams, Poirier). Turnovers: 16 (J.Brown 2, Hayward 4, Theis, Smart 3, Walker 2, Ojeleye, Green, Wanamaker, G.Williams). Steals: 6 (J.Brown, Hayward, Walker 2, Ojeleye, Green). Technicals: .
|NEW ORLEANS
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|F
|Pt
|PPG
|Ingram
|30
|5-13
|3-3
|0-3
|3
|4
|16
|25.0
|Williamson
|27
|9-16
|3-8
|7-11
|2
|4
|21
|19.3
|Favors
|28
|6-10
|3-3
|3-10
|1
|1
|15
|10.0
|Ball
|36
|3-10
|0-0
|2-6
|15
|2
|8
|11.9
|Holiday
|34
|10-20
|1-2
|3-6
|5
|1
|25
|19.8
|Melli
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|3
|5.5
|Redick
|24
|5-9
|4-5
|0-4
|1
|1
|17
|15.6
|Hart
|28
|3-8
|0-0
|2-8
|1
|3
|8
|10.7
|Jackson
|10
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|1
|5.8
|Hayes
|11
|1-2
|4-6
|1-3
|1
|2
|6
|8.5
|Moore
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|9.9
|Totals
|44-92
|19-29
|18-54
|31
|21
|123
FG%: .478, FT%: .655. 3-pt. goals: 16-36, .444 (Ingram 3-5, Williamson 0-1, Ball 2-9, Holiday 4-8, Melli 1-1, Redick 3-5, Hart 2-5, Moore 1-2). Team rebounds: 11. Team turnovers: 20 (23 pts.). Blocks: 5 (Favors 2, Ball, Redick, Hart). Turnovers: 18 (Ingram 3, Williamson 4, Favors, Ball 3, Holiday 2, Redick 2, Hayes 3). Steals: 7 (Ingram, Williamson, Favors, Ball, Hart 2, Jackson).
|Boston
|20
|22
|39
|27
|—
|108
|New Orleans
|32
|30
|29
|32
|—
|123
A — 16,737 (16,867). T — 2:21. Officials — David Guthrie, Michael Smith, Mitchell Ervin.