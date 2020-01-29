At Conte Forum
LOUISVILLE (18-3) — Sutton 2-4 5-8 10, Nwora 11-20 8-9 37, Enoch 3-3 0-0 6, Kimble 0-2 0-0 0, Perry 5-10 2-2 14, Igiehon 0-0 0-0 0, Oddo 0-0 0-0 0, Orbaugh 0-0 0-0 0, Slazinski 0-0 0-0 0, Withers 0-0 0-0 0, M.Williams 0-1 3-5 3, McMahon 2-3 0-0 5, Williamson 2-4 0-0 5, Johnson 2-9 2-3 6. Totals 27-56 20-27 86.
BOSTON COLLEGE (10-11) — Felder 3-4 0-1 6, Mitchell 2-4 2-3 6, Jai.Hamilton 6-13 0-0 13, Heath 5-11 2-2 16, Thornton 5-12 5-6 17, DiLuccio 0-0 0-0 0, Herren Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Holtze 0-0 0-0 0, Jackowitz 0-0 0-0 0, Rishwain 0-2 0-0 0, Kraljevic 0-0 1-2 1, Jar.Hamilton 1-6 2-3 4, Popovic 2-8 2-5 6. Totals 24-60 14-22 69.
Halftime: Louisville, 45-43.
3-pt. goals: Lou 12-27 (Sutton 1-3, Nwora 7-14, Kimble 0-1, Perry 2-5, McMahon 1-2, Williamson 1-2), BC 7-22 (Felder 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Jai.Hamilton 1-5, Heath 4-8, Thornton 2-4, Jar.Hamilton 0-2, Popovic 0-1).
Rebounds: Lou 43 (M.Williams 13), BC 29 (Mitchell 9).
Assists: Lou 14 (Johnson 6), BC 8 (Thornton 4).
Fouls: Lou 18, BC 22. A: 5,771.