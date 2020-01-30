Michigan State University, where Nassar worked for decades, agreed in May 2018 to pay $500 million to more than 300 women and girls who said they were assaulted by Nassar.

USA Gymnastics filed a bankruptcy plan on Thursday that includes a settlement offer of $215 million for survivors of the sexual abuse by former national team doctor Larry Nassar , who is serving decades in prision in Michigan for sexual assault and possession of child pornography. Hundreds of athletes came forward over the last three years saying Nassar abused them under the guise of treatment, including reigning Olympic champion Simone Biles and six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman . Bankruptcy law requires businesses to provide an exit plan within 18 months, and the exit plan is another step in a still lengthy process. USA Gymnastics President Li Li Leung told The Associated Press the organization wants to “work toward a true consensual settlement’’ with survivors and described the $215 million as the amount the insurance carriers have agreed to provide at this point. “It’s not capped at $215 [million],” Leung said.

NBA

All-Star Game altered

In an attempt to make its All-Star Game more competitive, the NBA announced a change in format with the game split into a mini four-quarter charity tournament with an untimed final quarter with a target score to determine the winner. The team with the most points after the first, second and third quarters will earn $100,000 for their Chicago-area charity with the winner of the fourth earning $200,000. In a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, the target score will be determined by the total points of the lead team after three quarters plus 24, in honor of the jersey Bryant wore the last decade of his NBA career . . . Dallas Mavericks standout guard Luka Doncic sprained his right ankle in practice and will sit out Friday night’s game in Houston, leaving uncertain his status for the All-Star Game in Chicago, where the 20-year-old was set to be the youngest starter since LeBron James.

. . . Before their final practice for Friday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, their first home game at the Staples Center since Kobe Bryant’s death, the Los Angeles Lakers decompressed by going outside to a park across the street from the team’s headquarters in El Segundo, Calif., and engaging in some light-hearted play, kicking around a soccer ball and throwing a football, bringing smiles and laughter to fans casually walking past the scene. “It’s a beautiful day out, and there’s always therapeutic benefits to sunshine and being outside in fresh air,” said Lakers coach Frank Vogel said.

MLB

Panda, Giants reunited

Pablo Sandoval, the 2012 World Series MVP, agreed to a minor league contact with the San Francisco Giants and would get a one-year, $2 million deal, with the opportunity to earn $750,000 in performance bonuses, if added to the 40-man roster. Sandoval, 33, who made a comeback with the Giants in 2017 after his release by the Red Sox, underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in early September.

. . . Free agent righthanded pitcher David Phelps, 33, and the Milwaukee Brewers finalized a one-year contract that guarantees $1.5 million and includes a $4.5 million club option for 2021 with a $250,000 buyout. Phelps was 2-1 with one save and a 3.41 ERA in 41 games for Toronto and the Chicago Cubs last season . . . The Mariners added a veteran righthander Yoshihisa Hirano, 35, to their bullpen Thursday, agreeing to a one-year, $1.6 million contract. Hirano has spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, appearing in 137 games with a 3.47 ERA.

MLS, Nashville at odds

Soccer

Major League Soccer and its new Nashville team say Mayor John Cooper has refused to commit to moving ahead with a $275 million stadium plan approved under the previous mayor in 2017. MLS Commissioner Don Garber and team officials met with Cooper at the league’s office in New York City to discuss the team’s stadium project. The soccer officials said they want an answer by Feb. 6. Nashville is scheduled to begin its debut season Feb. 29, hosting Atlanta at Nissan Stadium, home to the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

. . . MLS and its players are extending their collective bargaining agreement for a week through Feb. 7. The league and the Major League Soccer Players Association issued a joint statement stating “the two groups have engaged in productive discussions and will continue to negotiate.”

. . . Greece’s prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis extended “personal invitations” to the heads of FIFA and UEFA for emergency talks in Athens to Greece’s professional leagues, and threatened to suspend the competition as well as club participation in European tournaments.

College football

SEC share: $44.6m

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey said each school received more than $44.6 million in revenue distribution from its television agreements, postseason bowl games, College Football Playoff and SEC football championship as well as the league’s basketball tournament and NCAA championships. The league handed out slightly more than $651.0 million of total revenue among the 14 members for the 2018-19 fiscal year, which ended August 31, 2019, marking an increase from $627.1 million total and $43.1 million per school in 2017-18 . . . Miami football coach Manny Diaz announced Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed is returning to his alma mater as the new chief of staff of the Hurricanes’ football program.

. . . Former Tennessee running back Jay Graham is returning to his alma mater to work a second stint as the Volunteers’ running backs coach. Graham, who spent the past two seasons as Texas A&M’s running backs coach, agreed to a two-year deal that will pay him $575,000 per year.

Miscellany

Sharks’ Hertl (knee) out

Tomas Hertl will miss the rest of the season for the San Jose Sharks after the 26-year-old forward tore the the ACL and MCL in his left knee during the first period of a 5-2 loss Wednesday night against the Vancouver Canucks . . . John Andretti, the first driver to attempt the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s 600-mile race in North Carolina on the same day and nephew of legendary IndyCar driver Mario Andretti, has died after a three-year battle with colon cancer. He was 56 . . . Tony Kanaan, 45, the 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner, announced a “TK Farewell Tour” with five oval-track races, including the Indy 500 . . . The International Ski Federation canceled a second women’s downhill training run on the 2014 Sochi Olympic course due to fog, putting Saturday’s World Cup race at risk.

. . . Formula One is closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak in China and will modify its race calendar if necessary. The F1 race in Shanghai is scheduled for April 19 and may be at risk of being postponed or canceled . . . Kimo Worthington, 60, who was on teams that won the America’s Cup and a major round-the-world race, has been hired as general manager of the United States SailGP team