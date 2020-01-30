MELBOURNE, Australia — Sofia Kenin of the United States reached her first Grand Slam final by upsetting No. 1 Ash Barty in the women’s semifinals at the Australian Open.
Kenin saved two set points in each set en route to the 7-6 (6), 7-5 victory at Melbourne Park on Thursday.
The 14th-seeded Kenin had never been past the fourth round at a major tournament until now.
Barty was trying to become the first Australian woman to reach the final of the country’s Grand Slam tournament since 1980.
Kenin will face Simona Halep or Garbine Muguruza on Saturday.