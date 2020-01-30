MELBOURNE, Australia — Sofia Kenin of the United States reached her first Grand Slam final by upsetting No. 1 Ash Barty in the women’s semifinals at the Australian Open.

Kenin saved two set points in each set en route to the 7-6 (6), 7-5 victory at Melbourne Park on Thursday.

The 14th-seeded Kenin had never been past the fourth round at a major tournament until now.