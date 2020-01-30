He had eight birdies in a 10-hole stretch from No. 12 to No. 3, added two more on Nos. 7 and 8, and putted out for par on No. 9 just after sunset.

Playing in the second-to-last group off the 10th tee, Clark shot a career-best 10-under-par 61 to take the first-round lead in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Wyndham Clark beat darkness — and everyone else Thursday at TPC Scottsdale.

“I hit a lot of fairways and I just gave myself a lot of looks and the putter was hot,’’ Clark said.

Clark was a stroke off the course record of 60 set by Grant Waite in 1996 and matched by Mark Calcavecchia in 2001 and Phil Mickelson in 2005 and 2013.

The 26-year-old former University of Oregon player is in his second full season on the tour. He missed the cuts the last two weeks, shooting 69-79 last week at Torrey Pines.

“I actually played really well the last two weeks,” Clark said. “I just wasn’t making putts. I wasn’t capitalizing.”

Billy Horschel was second, holing nearly 200 feet of putts in an afternoon 63.

“I looked on the leaderboard and saw I was at 8 under and I saw Billy Horschel was, too,” Clark said. “I said, ‘Man, he’s going to rain on my parade.’ So, kind of to myself I said, ‘All right, let’s go get past him.’ ”

Horschel had an eagle and six birdies.

“Any day you shoot 8 under, no bogeys, you can’t complain,” Horschel said.

He had the big putting day after working with instructor Todd Anderson.

“We made a couple changes, a couple tweaks to the putting stuff that was a little off,” Horschel said.

J.B. Holmes was another stroke back after a roller-coaster start — highlighted by a hole-in-one — and big finish in the morning wave. He won the event in 2006 and 2008 for his first PGA Tour titles.

“I like playing in the desert. I just enjoy being here,’’ Holmes said. “The greens are always usually in great shape. They’re in great shape this week — they’re quick, they’re firm.’’

“I didn’t feel like everything was going my way, so I wasn’t thinking it was actually going to go in,” Holmes said. “But I hit it up there. I knew it was a good shot, and I thought I'm going to have a short putt for birdie and then it disappeared.’’

Holmes birdied the final three holes and seven of the last 10, hitting to 4 feet on 16 and 17 and closing with a 25-footer. He fought right elbow pain, seeking treatment from his trainer at the turn.

“It’s been hurting a little bit more lately than it normally does,’’ Holmes said.

Tom Hoge, Harris English, Bud Cauley and Byeong Hun An shot 65, and Nate Lashley, K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, Adam Long and Hudson Swafford were at 66.

Jon Rahm opened with a 67. He can jump from No. 3 to No. 1 in the world with a victory, provided top-ranked Brooks Koepka — tied for 48th in the Saudi International after an opening 70 — finishes out of the top four.

Defending champion Rickie Fowler had seven bogeys in a 74. Jordan Spieth also shot 74, making four bogeys.

Bubba Watson, playing alongside Spieth, bogeyed two of his last three for a 69.

Champions — Stephen Ames shot a 9-under 63 to take a four-stroke lead in the Morocco Champions, the first PGA Tour Champions event in Africa.

. . .

The LPGA canceled the Blue Bay LPGA event scheduled for the first week of March on Hainan Island in China, citing health concerns and travel restrictions due to the viral outbreak.