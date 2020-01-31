In the couple hours leading up to a basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Lakers, their first since Bryant’s death on Sunday, there was mostly silence. The electric atmosphere that surges through the arena before NBA games was nowhere to be felt. Media talked quietly among themselves without the usual music playing. Somber ushers took up their positions with black ribbons attached to their purple work shirts. Grief counseling was offered to arena staff and one female usher pulled tissues out of her pocket that had been provided.

LOS ANGELES — Red roses adorned the courtside seats where Kobe and Gianna Bryant sat at the last Los Angeles Lakers game they attended. On the overhead video board, photos of Bryant in action for the Lakers alternated with those of the other seven people who were killed alongside him and his 13-year-old daughter in a helicopter crash.

Inside the Lakers locker room, Bryant’s No. 24 gold jersey hung on a wooden hanger from a fire alarm next to LeBron James’ locker. It was Bryant’s locker when he helped the team win five NBA championships during his 20 years in Los Angeles.

“He’s been really a tower of strength for all of us,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of James, who spoke to end the pregame ceremony. “We’re following his lead.”

Jeff Nadal was among the early arriving fans. Nadal rolled up a giveaway No. 24 T-shirt in his hand and rested his chin on it, staring into space.

“It doesn’t really feel like you’re here for a game,” the 26-year-old middle school teacher from Whittier said. “It feels like you’re here for something a lot bigger than that. We didn’t even know the guy, but we feel like we did.”

The music began playing once the public flowed through the doors. Several fans donned the gold T-shirts at their seats; others took pictures of the video board and the electronic ribbon scrolling the victims’ names around the upper level. The back of Bryant’s seat had a black-and-white Mamba jersey on it, while Gianna’s seat had a No. 24 jersey.

“We know it’s going to be a heavy-hearted night,” Vogel said. “It’s our job to manage our emotions and honor Kobe, Gianna and the other victims the right way.”

Across the street from Staples Center, large crowds continued to gather for informal public mourning at a plaza loaded with flowers, balloons and hand-written messages, many on the pavement, honoring Bryant and his daughter.

Large poster boards covered in signatures and messages were moved to the middle of the blocked off street separating the arena and the LA Live entertainment district.

The Lakers will wear a “KB” patch on their jerseys while his retired No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys decorate the court. Fans on one side of the arena will wear shirts with No. 8 while the other side will wear No. 24.

The NBA announced Friday that every player on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s All-Star team will wear No. 24 on their jerseys at this year’s All-Star Game, and every player on James’s will wear No. 2.

Kobe Bryant spent the last 10 seasons of his career in a No. 24 jersey. Gianna Bryant, an outstanding young player, wore No. 2 on her jersey.

All players taking part in All-Star weekend — including the Rising Stars game Feb. 14 and the Saturday night events such as the 3-point contest, slam dunk contest, and skills competition — will wear a patch with nine stars to commemorate the nine victims of Sunday’s helicopter crash.

The NBA has also changed the All-Star format and will add 24 to whatever the leading team score is after three quarters to set a target score. The first team to hit that target wins the game.