“There’s going to be a lot of people. It’s going to be really loud,” Holmes said. “Just keep doing what I've been doing, hopefully, keep making putts and not change the strategy. It’s worked pretty good so far.”

Six months after a final-round collapse and slow-play controversy at the British Open, Holmes took a one-stroke lead into the weekend at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Ariz. He shot a 6-under-par 65, a day after making a hole-in-one in an opening 64.

J.B. Holmes roared through the fan-packed closing stretch at TPC Scottsdale on his opening nine Friday, then grabbed the lead on the mellower side of golf’s biggest party.

In July at Royal Portrush, Holmes had a share of the second-round lead with winner Shane Lowry, then shot 69-87 to tie for 67th. The setback spoiled an otherwise successful season highlighted by an early victory at Riviera.

The 37-year-old from Kentucky got away from the game during the offseason, playing only two rounds in four months leading into the new year. He shook off the rust at Kapalua and got back in form last week at Torrey Pines with a tie for 16th.

Holmes played a five-hole stretch on his first nine in 5 under with birdies on the par-5 13th and 15th and par-3 16th, and an eagle on the short par-4 17th. He made a 16-footer from the back fringe on the stadium 16th, then drove to 6½ feet to set up the eagle on the 319-yard 17th.

He bogeyed the par-4 18th and took the lead from Wyndham Clark with birdies on the par-4 first and par-5 third.

Holmes chipped in for birdie on the par-4 sixth and gave back the stroke on the par-4 ninth after hitting into a greenside bunker.

Clark was second, following a career-best 61 with a 69. He finished with birdies on 17 and 18.

Bill Horschel was third at 11 under after rounds of 63 and 68. He eagled No. 3 for the second straight day.

Jon Rahm was 7 under after a 68. After five straight birdies, he bogeyed two of the last three.

The former Arizona State star can jump from No. 3 to No. 1 in the world with a victory, provided top-ranked Brooks Koepka — tied for 39th in the Saudi International — finishes out of the top four.

Defending champion Rickie Fowler rebounded from an opening 74 with a 65 to get to 6 under. He eagled the par-5 13th and 15th.

Jordan Spieth missed the cut with rounds of 74 and 69.

European — Victor Perez birdied four of his last six holes to shoot a second straight 5-under 65 and take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Saudi International at King Abdullah Economic City.

Seeking to successfully defend the title, Dustin Johnson is only five shots off the lead after shooting 68 to follow up his first-round 67. He was tied for eighth.

Phil Mickelson shot 70 and was one stroke farther back.

Champions — Stephen Ames shot a 3-under 69 to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Morocco Champions at Marrakech.