Marcus Sheffield II scored 28 points and Hunter McInotsh added 24 as host Elon narrowly beat Northeastern, 74-69. Jordan Roland , who averages 23.4 points per game, struggled from the field but had 19 points for Northeastern (11-12, 5-6). He was 4-for-16 from the field, including 2 of 9 from 3-point distance, and made all nine of his free-throw attempts . . . Will Rayman scored a season-high 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Colgate rallied to a 73-64 Patriot Leage win over Holy Cross in Worcester. The Crusaders (3-20, 2-8 Patriot League) led 39-32 at halftime and hung in until the Raiders made 6 of 8 free throws to take a 62-57 lead with 6:21 to play. Connor Niego had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders (3-20, 2-8) and Austin Butler added 14 points and nine rebounds . . . Betty and Paul Mayer , a couple from Shelburne, Vt., made the largest gift ever to a women’s athletic program at the University of Vermont. The donation, the amount which the school did not disclose, will permanently endow the UVM’s women’s basketball head coach position, making it the first in the America East with such a position.

Max Mahoney had 18 points and 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double and the Boston University men’s basketball team rolled to a 77-57 Patriot League win over host Bucknell on Saturday in Lewisburg, Pa. Mahoney, who has five double-doubles on the season for the Terriers (13-10, 7-3 Patriot League), sank 8 of 12 shots from the floor and added three assists. Javante McCoy had 15 points and five assists, while Walter Whyte pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds. BUty, which led by six points at halftime, outscored Bucknell 38-24 after intermission. The Terriers converted 33 of 59 field goals and hit 6 of 13 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Baseball

Story, Rockies avoid arbitration

The Colorado Rockies and All-Star shortstop Trevor Story, 27, finalized a $27.5 million, two-year deal avoiding arbitration. His agreement leaves 18 players still headed to arbitration hearings, which runs through Feb. 21. Story gets a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $8 million this year and $17.5 million in 2021. Story, who hit 35 homers and had 23 stolen bases last season, set career highs in runs (111), batting average (.294) and on-base percentage (.363) and remains eligible to become a free agent following the 2021 World Series . . . The Chicago Cubs and reliever Jeremy Jeffress finalized a one-year, $850,000 contract. The 32-year-old righthander, who was one of baseball’s most dominant relievers in 2018 with an 8-1 record, 1.29 ERA and 15 saves in 73 games for the Brewers, can earn $200,000 in performance bonuses: $50,000 each for 40, 45, 50 and 55 games pitched . . . Longtime scout and Washington Nationals senior adviser Phil Rizzo, the father of World Series-winning Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo, has died. He was 90.

Winter sports

Dressen wins men’s downhill

Thomas Dressen won the men’s World Cup downhill on the Kandahar course in Germany, becoming the first German winner of the classic race in 28 years. No German skier had been on the podium here since Markus Wasmeier triumphed in January 1992.. . . Kaillie Humphries won her fourth women’s World Cup bobsled win in seven races this season, holding off reigning Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka of Germany and another German sled driven by Stephanie Schneider. Humphries and USA Bobsled are skipping the World Cup finale in Sigulda, Latvia, in favor of spending more time preparing for the world championships later this month in Altenberg, Germany . . . Germany’s Johannes Ludwig won his second men’s World Cup luge race, taking the gold with a two-run time of 1 minute, 28.267 seconds.. . . A women’s World Cup downhill event at the 2014 Olympic resort in Rosa Khutor, Russia, was canceled after days of heavy snowfall affected the slope.

Miscellany

Llanez stars for US men’s soccer

Ulysses Llanez scored in his US men’s national soccer team debut near his hometown, and a young American roster opened 2020 with a 1-0 exhibition victory over Costa Rica in Carson, Calif. Llanez, an 18-year-old native of nearby Lynwood, California, buried a penalty kick in the corner in the 50th minute, slotting the ball to the left of goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado, who dove the other way . . . Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool beat Southampton, 4-0, to move 22 points clear at the top of the English Premier League. Liverpool stayed unbeaten after 25 games as it marches toward a first championship title in 30 years . . .Stolen in 2017, Kobe Bryant’s No. 33 Lower Merion (Pa.) high school jersey was returned by a Chinese collector in time for a tribute at the late NBA star’s high school alma mater in suburban Philadelphia . . . The Boston Red Sox equipment truck will depart for spring training in Florida on Monday and make a final stop in Pawtucket, R.I., the home of the Pawtucket Red Sox, the team’s Triple-A affiliate which will be re-locating to a new $100 million, 10,000-seat ballpark in Worcester in 2021.