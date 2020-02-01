“I had a perfect number for a sand wedge and go ahead and fire right at the pin,” Finau said. “Damn near made it. That would have been pretty sweet with the Kobe jersey on. But I like that shot. That was pretty nice.”

Finau shot a 9-under-par 62 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Simpson in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, making an eagle on the par-5 13th and then, switching to a Kobe Bryant jersey for one hole, a birdie on TPC Scottsdale’s stadium par-3 16th.

Simpson had a hole-in-one on the par-3 12th in a 64.

Second-round leader J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford were two strokes back. Holmes shot 70 and Swafford had a 66. Holmes won at TPC Scottsdale in 2006 and 2008 for the first of his five PGA Tour titles.

Xander Schauffele (66), Adam Long (66), and Scott Piercy (68) were another shot back.

Finau began his back-nine charge with a birdie on 12, ran in a 20-footer for the eagle on 13, then settled for birdie on the par-5 15th after missing a 6½-foot eagle try.

After the birdie on the rowdy 16th, he three-putted for par from the fringe on the short par-4 17th — missing a 4-foot birdie attempt — and saved par on the par-4 18th after driving left into the first section of the church pew bunkers.

“I missed the one on 15 where I stuffed it in there and another one on 17,” Finau said.

“It would be nice to have those back, I would have had the low round of my career. But it was a beautiful round of golf.”

The 30-year-old from Utah won the 2016 Puerto Rico Open for his lone PGA Tour title.

“I look forward to tomorrow, my game’s in a good place and I always tell myself, `Whatever happens, you’re going to learn from it and get better and stronger as long as it doesn’t kill you,’” Finau said. “I'm still standing here punching and I'm going to do that for the rest of my career. So, I got 18 holes to try and win this golf tournament and my expectation is exactly that.”

Simpson used a 7-iron on the 196-yard 12th. The ball bounced and rolled, turning slightly to right as it lost speed.

“We figured with all the adjustments and everything, playing 180 yards, which is a perfect 7-iron for me and as soon as I hit it I knew I hit a good shot,” Simpson said. “I quit watching it because I can’t see the green. I can’t really see that well, to gauge how far it was from the hole. I was looking at the crowd and they got more excited and then their hands went up. And at first my first thought was, `That couldn’t have gone in.’ And then it dawned on me they were really excited, so it was fun.”

He birdied 14 and 15, then saved bogey on 17 with a 20-foot putt after driving short and right into a bunker and taking three more shots to get on the green. He also scrambled on 18, making a 10-footer for par after driving into the right rough.

The 2012 US Open champion has five PGA Tour victories, the last in the 2018 Players Championship. He lost a playoff to Hideki Matsuyama at TPC Scottsdale in 2017.

“The golf course has gotten more firm every day, so it’s going to be challenging tomorrow,” Simpson said. “But guys, I think, are still looking at it as plenty of birdie opportunities. This course is playing shorter, so we’re having shorter clubs in, even though the greens are more firm.”

Jon Rahm was tied for 11th at 10 under after a 68, playing alongside Finau. The former Arizona State star can jump from No. 3 to No. 1 in the world with a victory, provided top-ranked Brooks Koepka — tied for seventh with a round left in the Saudi International — finishes out of the top four.

“Can’t make a putt. If I could make a putt, I would be happier,’’ Rahm said. “But six back, hitting it good, I just can’t seem to roll it in and at this point it just seems like it’s a little bit too far to be able to make it up. This course, it isn’t as easy to make up distance.’’

Billy Horschel, a shot behind Holmes entering the round, had a 73 to drop seven strokes back.

Wyndham Clark, the first-round leader after a 61, also was 9 under after a 74 in the final group with Holmes and Horschel.

Fourth-ranked Justin Thomas shot 69 to get to 8 under.

Defending champion Rickie Fowler was 5 under after a 69.

Champions — Brett Quigley won the Morocco Champions in his second PGA Tour Champions start, saving par on the final two holes to hold off Stephen Ames by a stroke.

The 50-year-old Quigley, a native of Barrington, R.I., got into the field for the senior tour’s first African event as one of the top 10 available players from the PGA Tour’s career money list. He had five runner-up finishes in 408 starts on the PGA Tour, earning more than $11 million.

“It’s been so long since I won a tournament,’’ Quigley said. “Just incredible. It’s weird, I had a peace all week, I was pretty comfortable all week. I wouldn’t say I was nervous until the last hole here on my second putt, but just felt comfortable and just felt comfortable here in Marrakesh.’’

Three strokes behind Ames entering the day, Quigley shot his second straight 6-under 66 to finish at 15-under 201 at Samanah Golf Club. Ames, the leader after each of the first two days, had a 70.

Ames birdied the par-5 16th and par-3 17th to pull within one, with Quigley saving par on 17 with a 5-footer. Ames got up-and-down for par from off the right side of the green on the par-4 18th, making a 7-foot putt, and Quigley ran in a 6-footer for the victory.

Quigley, the nephew of 11-time PGA Tour Champions winner Dana Quigley, tied for 64th in Calgary, Alberta, in September in his first senior tournament. He made a PGA Tour start last year and played seven Korn Ferry Tour events.

“I think it helped not having been playing too much the last few years,’’ Quigley said. “I had a lot of years off. I had a leg problem, I had three fractured vertebrae, so I've been home for almost seven years raising girls. I think a different perspective.’’

Quigley saved par on the par-4 13th with a 20-footer to maintain a one-stroke lead over Ames, then made a 40-footer for birdie from the front of the green on the par-3 14th, with the ball banging into flag stick and falling in. Ames bogeyed the hole to give Quigley a three-stroke lead. Both players bogeyed the par-4 15th.

Quigley played a six-hole stretch on the front nine in 5 under — making an eagle on the par-5 fifth and three birdies — and also birdied the par-4 11th.

Quigley won a PGA Tour-sanctioned event for the first time since taking the 2001 Arkansas Classic for his second victory on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour.

European — Six years after combining brilliantly for Europe in the Ryder Cup, Graeme McDowell and Victor Dubuisson will play together in the final group at the Saudi International in King Abdullah Economic City Sunday.

McDowell birdied four of his last seven holes — including the 18th — to shoot 4-under 66 in the third round and claim a one-stroke lead on 12-under 198 overall at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Dubuisson is the nearest challenger after a 65, with the Frenchman showing an unexpected return to form after years in the doldrums.

He has just one top-10 finish since November 2017 and has plummeted to No. 478 in the rankings.

Dubuisson and McDowell were paired at the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles by Europe captain Paul McGinley, winning both of their foursomes matches and then gaining 1½ points between them in the singles to help set up a big win for the Europeans.

McDowell’s career also has had a dip since that Ryder Cup, with his victory at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in March 2019 being his first title in 3½ years. He tied for fourth place at the Sony Open in Hawaii last month.

“I shared a car up to the course this morning with Victor and I was chatting with him and I always look out for him,’’ McDowell said. ‘‘I had great experiences with him in 2014 at Gleneagles.

‘‘He’s such a great guy. He hasn’t had the best form the last few years and I'm really, really happy to see him at the top of the leaderboard and looking forward to being with him tomorrow. It’s going to be tough to try and play tough against him, but we’re both competitors.”

Gavin Green of Malaysia was three strokes off the lead on 9 under overall after shooting even-par 70.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson (68) and second-round leader Victor Perez (73) were in a three-way share of fourth place, a further two strokes back.