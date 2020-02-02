Pre-game moment of silence for Kobe, his daughter and the other 7 crash victims, and for Chris Doleman pic.twitter.com/HkztdKdCKV

5:58 p.m.: All right, as I hinted at before, I’m going to go with the Niners in this one. The defense will remain stout enough, and the San Francisco running game will do more than enough to keep Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense off the field for an extended stretch. I’ll go Niners 27, Chiefs 23, with Jimmy Garoppolo winning the Super Bowl MVP by default.

5:38 p.m.: Brady is in the building.

Touchdown Tom here to watch his former protege #SBLIV

5:37 p.m.: Looks like weather isn’t going to be an issue tonight -- according to weather.com, the conditions for Miami Gardens will be clear, with temps in the high 50s and low 60s.

Here are the #Chiefs official inactives for #SBLIV:



QB Chad Henne

RB LeSean McCoy

OL Jackson Barton

OL Andrew Wylie

LB Darron Lee

CB Morris Claiborne

— BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) February 2, 2020

5:19 p.m.: When it comes to tonight’s prop bets, I’ll leave that alone. The line for this one has stuck at 1 to 1.5 points for most of the last two weeks with the Chiefs as the favorite, and as I wrote here a few days ago, this one feels like it’s going to be a close one. I’m going with the Niners and the under. (The O/U was at 48.5 or so as of this mornig.) That San Francisco defense has been the difference for that team down the stretch and into the postseason. This really is the team right now that’s best equipped to slow down Kansas City -- the Niners can run the ball and they do a good job protecting it, which means they can keep Mahomes off the field for an extended stretch. The San Francisco defense is also really good from front to back, and will be able to control the game. I’ll save my score prediction until kickoff, but right now, that’s what I’ve got.

5:15 p.m.: I’m fascinated to see who Patriots’ fans are rooting for this evening. The feeling I’ve gotten from most people is that they’d prefer San Francisco to win for a few reasons, including the fact that it would mean a ring for Jimmy Garoppolo, as well as a wish for Kansas City (the closest thing to a rival the Patriots have) to lose. (I have also come to understand this week that New England fans really don’t care for Travis Kelce.) Andy Reid could certainly burnish a Hall of Fame resume with as long awaited title, which would be nice. But if push comes to shove, it sure feels like most local football fans are going to be rooting for the Niners tonight.

Couldn't ask for a more perfect weather day

4:35 p.m.: Welcome to Super Bowl Sunday, and for the first time in four years, the Patriots aren’t involved. Instead, it’s the Chiefs against the Niners -- Patrick Mahomes against Jimmy Garoppolo. We’re going to have updates throughout the day, including all the game action. Before kickoff, we’ll also have the latest betting news, weather information from South Florida, pregame analysis, and much more. We’ll start this this afternoon with your pregame reading list:

