Since launching its mobile sports betting platform with Boston-based DraftKings at the end of last year, New Hampshire said it had registered more than 29,100 users and that those registrants had wagered more than $17.3 million in the first month.

Two days before the Super Bowl, New Hampshire boasted Friday that after its first month, sports betting in the Granite State generated $1.2-plus million in net profit earmarked for education, the New Hampshire Lottery announced on Friday.

The Patriots missed the cut, but heading into Super Bowl weekend New Hampshire is confident about how well its sports betting product is faring.

New Hampshire and Rhode Island are the only two states in New England with legalized sports betting. Massachusetts has several sports betting bills, including one filed by Gov. Charlie Baker, sitting in committee since they were filed more than a year ago.

New Hampshire has yet to begin sports betting at retail outlets, but its mobile product is far less burdensome than Rhode Island’s, which requires mobile sports bettors to register in person at one of two Rhode Island casinos. If a person is 18 years or older and is physically within the borders of New Hampshire with a smartphone, that person can download the app and place a bet.

“In just one month, sports betting has generated over $1.2 million in net profit to the state, which goes directly toward supporting our education system — a win for kids,” said N.H. governor Chris Sununu in a statement. “There is no doubt that New Hampshire is already serving as New England’s go-to destination for sports betting, and we are just getting started.”

Charlie McIntyre, executive director of the lottery, pointed to the state’s fast-tracking efforts to launch the product for its early success.

“Our initial results over the first month speak to just how significant it was that we were able to launch mobile and online sports betting in time for the NFL playoffs, and specifically the Super Bowl,” said McIntyre in a statement. “The Super Bowl is the single largest sports event of the year and we have seen incredible momentum building over the past few weeks. We are off to a tremendous start and we look forward to building on this success and continuing to maximize support for education in New Hampshire.”

The latest estimates from the American Gaming Association arethat $26 million people, or 1 in 10 adults in the US, will place a wager on the Super Bowl for a total of approximately $6.8 billion. Close to four million will place a bet at a casino (up 25 percent from last year), and more than five million will place a bet — legally or illegally — online or with a mobile device, up 19 percent from last year.

Of the odder prop bets available to Super Bowl bettors this year, ESPN reports a couple: 9,999-to-1 odds that the Chiefs will score only 4 points (William Hill). No Super Bowl team has ever scored 4 points. The PointsBet sportsbook has 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan at 100-to-1 to blow another 28-3 lead as he did as Falcons coach when he lost to the Patriots three years ago. Indiana sports books have allowed bets on who the Super Bowl MVP will thank first.

Mahomes’s Crunch a hit

“Mahomes Magic Crunch” cereal, which tastes similar to Frosted Flakes, has done grrreat business in the Kansas City market, according to what the Hy-Vee supermarket chain told Forbes. Expecting to sell 50,000 boxes, Hy-Vee said it has sold more than 300,000 boxes (priced $3.99). Proceeds go to Mahomes’s charity, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, which focuses on providing resources for needy children . . . Corporate sponsorship in the NFL and its 32 franchises grew almost 6 percent this season, up to $1.47 billion, according to IEG. Sponsorship from gambling entities grew by 34 percent . . . Adam Grossman, Red Sox executive vice president and chief marketing officer, was honored by the Sports Business Journal in their “40 Under 40” list for top executives in sports business.

Overwatch to YouTube

A big move in the esports world occurred this week when the Overwatch League, which has a Kraft family-owned team Boston Uprising in it, switched broadcasters from Amazon-owned Twitch to Google-owned YouTube. The Uprising’s season begins next weekend in New York City. Other Activision Blizzard games, like Call of Duty and Hearthstone, are also making the switch to YouTube . . . Video game pioneer Atari announced a new line of “Atari” hotels to open in eight cities in the US, with Boston not yet on that list. The hotels are video-game themed and some will be built with an eye on hosting esports tournaments.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB