The 49ers became the third team in Super Bowl history to give up a 10-point lead in the second half when they blew a 20-10 advantage and lost 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

After being peppered all week by reporters seeking to rehash that blown 28-3 lead to the Patriots three years ago, when he was offensive coordinator in Atlanta, Shanahan saw his first trip to the Super Bowl as a head coach end in another late-game meltdown.

In two trips to the Super Bowl, Shanahan’s teams have been outscored 46-0 in the fourth quarter and overtime, and he can only think about what went wrong to cost him two championships.

Advertisement

In seven drives as a play-caller in the fourth quarter of Super Bowls, Shanahan’s teams have four punts, two turnovers, one failed fourth down, and only six first downs.

The 49ers appeared to be firmly in control when they intercepted Patrick Mahomes for a second time with 11:57 to play and a 10-point lead.

But then the coach known as perhaps one of the league’s most innovative play-callers couldn’t dial up the right plays to help the 49ers seal the win.

Jimmy Garoppolo completed a 12-yard pass to George Kittle to give the Niners a first down with less than 11 minutes to play. But Raheem Mostert was stopped for 1 yard, Garoppolo threw an incompletion on second down, and then was forced into a short scramble on third down following a false start on Joe Staley.

That forced a punt, and Mahomes led an 83-yard drive that got the Chiefs right back into the game.

The Niners still had a chance to seal it with a productive drive on offense, but a first down run followed by two incompletions gave the Chiefs the ball back again.

Advertisement

Mahomes led another TD drive to give the Chiefs a 24-20 lead, setting the stage for Garoppolo to lead a late-game comeback in the final 2:39.

The Niners managed to move the ball across midfield following the two-minute warning before three straight incompletions and a fourth-down sack ended the chance for Shanahan to join his father, Mike Shanahan, as the only father-son Super Bowl champion coaches.

The Chiefs added a late TD, and then Garoppolo’s desperation interception ended any comeback chance for the 49ers.

FULLBACK TOUCHDOWN IN THE SUPER BOWL.@JuiceCheck44 stays on his feet for the TD reception! #GoNiners



📺: #SBLIV on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/4PhoxTZjqh — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

Crimson-letter day

Garoppolo’s lone touchdown pass came with 5:05 left in the second quarter, on a 15-yard connection with fullback Kyle Juszczyk to tie the game at 10, the Harvard product scoring the first touchdown by a Crimson player in Super Bowl history.

Juszczyk, who signed the largest contract ever by a fullback when he joined San Francisco on a $21-million, four-year deal in 2017, showed some deft feet on his score, dancing from the grasp of Kansas City’s Daniel Sorensen over the middle, then leaping into the end zone. In doing so, he became the first fullback to score a Super Bowl touchdown since Tampa’s Mike Alstott in 2003’s Gruden Bowl victory over the Raiders.

No fullback had scored via pass since 1995, when the 49ers thrashed San Diego for what was their most recent championship entering Sunday night.

The 28-year-old played tight end and H-back for the Crimson, graduating in 2012 with an economics degree and as Harvard’s all-time leader in receptions (125), receiving yards (1,576), and touchdown receptions (22) by a tight end. According to the university, Juszczyk was one of eight active Harvardites in the NFL this season.

Advertisement

Juszczyk finished with three catches for 39 yards. Garoppolo went to him again in the red zone late in the third quarter, connecting on a 10-yard pass to set up Mostert’s 1-yard run for a 20-10 lead.

Belichick rings it out

The NFL honored its All-Time Team before the capper to its much-celebrated 100th season, meaning there was plenty of Patriot participation in just the second Super Bowl of the last six without New England as the AFC representative.

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, as well as one-time Patriots Randy Moss, Adam Vinatieri, and Rob Gronkowski were all in attendance.

Belichick specifically drew the ire of the Hard Rock Stadium crowd, but the eight-time Super Bowl champion — including the two he won as defensive coordinator of the Giants — was more than ready. As the camera panned to him, Belichick immediate flashed both his hands, on which he was wearing three of his Patriots championship rings.

One other Patriots sidelight from the pregame: Chiefs defensive line coach Brendan Daly, who departed New England to join Andy Reid’s staff after last season, ran the stairs inside the stadium about 3½ hours before kickoff, despite the presence of early entering fans. He began the tradition while he was with the Patriots, frequently alongside fellow assistants Chad O’Shea and Brian Flores, who just finished his first season as Miami head coach at Hard Rock Stadium.

Advertisement

Fitting beginning

Demi Lovato got the Super Bowl off to a perfect start.

Lovato’s voice was flawless for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” during which US soldiers currently serving in Qatar were shown on the stadium screens and a performance punctuated by a flyover of a military fighter jet. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams, assisted by the Children’s Voice Chorus of Miami, preceded Lovato by performing “God Bless America.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson handled the pregame introductions, with the 49ers coming out first and then the Chiefs — with their fans making the “tomahawk chop” gesture typically seen in Miami when the Miami Hurricanes play host to Florida State.

Calais Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars was recognized for winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, one of the honors presented by the NFL on Saturday night.

The 49ers won the coin toss by calling “tails.’’ The last five Super Bowl winners before Sunday all lost the pregame coin flip.

Earlier, each team lined up at their respective 24-yard lines following the end of their warm-ups, a tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven others killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

San Francisco’s Richard Sherman showed up for the Super Bowl in a Bryant jersey and appeared on Fox’s pregame show to read a poem called “Dear Football.” It largely copied “Dear Basketball,” the poem Bryant wrote in 2015 to announce that he was playing his final season.

Advertisement

Sherman ended his poem with “We love you, Kobe. We love you, Gianna. Love always, Richard.”

Over the line

President Donald Trump offered congratulations to the victorious Chiefs on Twitter, but initially saluted them for having “represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so well.” The Chiefs play in Kansas City, Mo., the three-times-larger city just over the border from Kansas City, Kan. A subsequent tweet corrected the error . . . Running back LeSean McCoy was inactive for Kansas City, the completion of a fall out of favor down the stretch. The veteran appeared in 13 regular-season games, with 646 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns, but played a grand total of one play in Kansas City’s last six games. He was also inactive in the AFC Championship Game victory over Tennessee. The 49ers dressed four running backs for the first time this postseason, with Jeff Wilson Jr. active alongside Mostert and Matt Breida as insurance because Tevin Coleman was nursing a shoulder injury. Despite that, wide receiver Deebo Samuel was San Francisco’s top rusher in the first half, thanks to a 32-yard sprint on their third offensive play . . . A woman apparently tried to get onto the field during the first quarter. An Associated Press photographer captured images of the woman being tackled by security before she made it. It was not immediately clear if she would be facing charges.