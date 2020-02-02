Webb Simpson birdied the final two holes of regulation to force a playoff with Tony Finau, then won the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Ariz., with a 10-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole Sunday. Finau, two strokes ahead with two holes left, missed an 18-foot birdie try in the playoff on the par-4 18th after driving left into the church pew bunkers. Simpson two-putted for birdie from the fringe on the short par-4 17th and made a 17-footer for birdie from the edge of the green on the 18th. Finau, after hitting a 366-yard drive and an approach to 8 feet, missed a chance to win when his birdie try slid right. Simpson closed with a 2-under-par 69 to match Finau at 17-under 267 at TPC Scottsdale. Finau shot 70.

PGA players salute Kobe Bryant

The PGA Tour joined players with a 16th-hole tribute to the late Kobe Bryant at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, using his two Lakers uniform numbers to cut the final-round pin position on the stadium par-3. The pin was placed 24 yards from the front edge and 8 yards from the left edge, putting it in the back left corner of the green on the rowdy hole that holds more than 20,000 fans. The yellow flag had a 24 on one side and an 8 on the other, and large matching numbers were painted in the grass in front of the green. Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others were killed a week ago in a helicopter crash in California . . . Graeme McDowell shot a steady even-par 70 to win the Saudi International in King Abdullah Economic City by two strokes for his first European Tour title since 2014. McDowell, the 2010 US Open winner, protected his lead on a breezy afternoon by the Red Sea to card a 12-under 268 total, holding off late pressure by defending champion Dustin Johnson.