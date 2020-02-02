Webb Simpson birdied the final two holes of regulation to force a playoff with Tony Finau, then won the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Ariz., with a 10-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole Sunday. Finau, two strokes ahead with two holes left, missed an 18-foot birdie try in the playoff on the par-4 18th after driving left into the church pew bunkers. Simpson two-putted for birdie from the fringe on the short par-4 17th and made a 17-footer for birdie from the edge of the green on the 18th. Finau, after hitting a 366-yard drive and an approach to 8 feet, missed a chance to win when his birdie try slid right. Simpson closed with a 2-under-par 69 to match Finau at 17-under 267 at TPC Scottsdale. Finau shot 70.
PGA players salute Kobe Bryant
The PGA Tour joined players with a 16th-hole tribute to the late Kobe Bryant at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, using his two Lakers uniform numbers to cut the final-round pin position on the stadium par-3. The pin was placed 24 yards from the front edge and 8 yards from the left edge, putting it in the back left corner of the green on the rowdy hole that holds more than 20,000 fans. The yellow flag had a 24 on one side and an 8 on the other, and large matching numbers were painted in the grass in front of the green. Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others were killed a week ago in a helicopter crash in California . . . Graeme McDowell shot a steady even-par 70 to win the Saudi International in King Abdullah Economic City by two strokes for his first European Tour title since 2014. McDowell, the 2010 US Open winner, protected his lead on a breezy afternoon by the Red Sea to card a 12-under 268 total, holding off late pressure by defending champion Dustin Johnson.
NBA
Irving to miss week with knee injury
Kyrie Irving will miss at least a week with a sprained medial ligament in his right knee. The Brooklyn Nets star had an MRI exam Sunday that confirmed the team’s diagnosis after he was injured Saturday in Washington. Irving got hurt in the fourth quarter of a 113-107 loss, when he and Wizards guard Bradley Beal got tangled battling for a loose ball and Irving’s knee twisted as he landed on the court
College basketball
Houston player suspended for biting
A day after saying Houston guard DeJon Jarreau did not bite a Cincinnati player on Saturday, Cougars men’s coach Kelvin Sampson said additional video has persuaded him that he was wrong, ESPN reported Sunday. Sampson said new footage from the game proved his player did bite Cincinnati’s Mamoudou Diarra during a fight for a loose ball. Jarreau, who was ejected after drawing a flagrant-2 foul, was suspended for Thursday’s game against Tulane . . . Senior Emma Guy scored a game-high 20 points with 12 rebounds as the Boston College women’s team defeated Wake Forest, 67-54, at Conte Forum. Boston College improved to 12-9 and 5-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Wake Forest dropped to 12-10 and 5-6 in the conference. BC has won two consecutive games and is 3-1 in its last four games.
Skiing
Pinturault wins two giant slaloms
Alexis Pinturault became the first skier this season to win two men’s World Cup giant slaloms, triumphing on the Kandahar 2 course in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Pinturault was 0.18 seconds off the lead in fourth before posting the third-fastest time in the second run and beat first-run leader Loic Meillard by 0.16 . . . Federica Brignone won a women’s World Cup super-G in Rosa Khutor, Russia, after overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin sat out the ski race, strengthening her runner-up position in the standings. The win left the Italian 270 points short of Shiffrin’s leading tally. The American three-time overall champion decided to skip the races after winning the previous super-G and a downhill in Bulgaria a week ago.
