“Yeah, I have. I’m not going to elaborate much more than that,” he said. “But yes, I have. I think that’s a pretty normal thing for me. Again, these are people that have been a part of my life for a very long time.”

The quarterback — who was front and center during the pregame ceremonies as part of the NFL 100 All-Time Team — told Jim Gray on Westwood One that he’s already spoken with Patriots’ brass about his future, but wouldn’t get into much more than that.

Even though he wasn’t playing in the game for the first time in four years, a lot of the pregame chatter in the hours leading up to Super Bowl LIV was dominated by Tom Brady.

Brady, 42, is set to be a free agent for the first time at the start of the league year in March.

“I think they know how I feel about them and I know how they feel about me,” Brady said of the Patriots. “We’ve always had a great relationship and we always will. There’s not much to say other than that. There’s a lot again — everyone needs to take some time to evaluate where they are at and evaluate the decisions they need to make moving forward.

“The Patriots will do that. Every team will do that,” he added. “The players who have the opportunity to be free agents will do that. And then when the time is right — I guess in six weeks from now — everyone will make their decisions.”

These statements came in the wake of a report from NFL Network on Sunday that said the Patriots were willing to offer him somewhere in excess of $30 million annually in an attempt to keep him around. The same report indicated that the Chargers and Titans would be among the teams interested in Brady.

One additional wrinkle? Finding a team that would “incorporate” the TB12 franchise into its “footprint” would also be attractive to the quarterback.

A separate report — this one from ESPN’s Adam Schefter — said the Raiders are prepared to pursue Brady if he doesn’t re-sign with the Patriots. This comes less than a month after Brady and Las Vegas owner Mark Davis were seen chatting amiably at UFC 246.

And, finally, the mysterious Twitter post from the quarterback last week that had everyone guessing? It turned out to be part of a commercial for the streaming service Hulu, one that aired near the end of the first quarter. At the end of the spot, Brady said, “I’m not going anywhere.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow Christopher Price @cpriceglobe.