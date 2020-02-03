A massive memorial created by the public outside Staples Center in Los Angeles after the death of former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant was being dismantled Monday, with an official saying some of the items would go to Bryant’s widow and other family members. The cleanup of flowers, balloons, jerseys, stuffed toys and basketballs began at 4 a.m., Staples Center president Lee Zeidman tweeted.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ first game since Kobe Bryant’s death was the second-most watched regular-season NBA game on ESPN. The game Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers averaged 4.41 million viewers. The only telecast to surpass that since ESPN resumed NBA coverage in 2002-03 was a January 2003 game between the Lakers and Houston Rockets that featured the first matchup between Shaquille O 'Neal and Yao Ming (4.88 million). According to Nielsen, the Bryant pregame ceremony averaged 5.23 million viewers. The audience peaked at 6.07 million between 10:45-11 p.m. Eastern, which was the conclusion of the ceremony and the start of the game.

A fence was erected around the site to keep the cleanup out of public view. Fans spontaneously began creating the memorial in a plaza outside the arena as word surfaced that Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in suburban Calabasas. The memorial kept growing for a week. Personal messages were written on many of the items.

College basketball

Baylor, South Carolina remain No. 1

Baylor strengthened its hold on No. 1 in the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Bears received 49 first-place votes from the 65-member media panel to stay comfortably ahead of Gonzaga and Kansas. That was up from 44 first-place votes from the previous week, with the Bears securing a third straight week atop the rankings. On the women’s side, South Carolina retained its firm grip on the top spot. The Gamecocks received 26 first-place votes from a 30-member media panel after routing Mississippi in record fashion and beating then-No. 22 Tennessee. Baylor remained No. 2, receiving three first-place votes. Oregon, UConn and Louisville rounded out the first five teams in the poll. The Cardinals got the other first-place vote.

Baseball

Mariners retain lefty Gonzales

The Seattle Mariners signed lefthanded pitcher Marco Gonzales to a $30 million, four-year contract that includes a club option for the 2025 season. Gonzales is coming off the best season of his career. He tied for the American League lead with 34 starts and was tied for fifth with 16 victories . . . Jhoulys Chacín finalized a minor league contract with the Twins after a miserable 2019 season that saw him go from an Opening Day start to an August release.

Miscellany

Russia’s athletics board resigns

The entire board of the Russian Athletics Federation resigned as Russia faces another ban from Olympic track and field. The federation, known as RusAF, said the board stepped down after a meeting with new Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin, citing its failure to resolve Russian track’s long-running difficulties with the world governing body. The federation has been suspended by World Athletics since 2015 over widespread doping, but the crisis has deepened in recent months . . . Two-time Olympic champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin said her father, Jeff, died. He was 65. The US Ski and Snowboard federation said Shiffrin traveled home from Europe to Colorado Sunday to be with her father and family at a hospital, where he died. No further details were given . . . Asia’s indoor soccer championship in Turkmenistan was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.