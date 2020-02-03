Because it’s never too early to start looking ahead, minutes after the conclusion of Super Bowl LIV Sunday night a series of sportsbooks announced odds for Super Bowl LV.
Sports Betting Dime has the Patriots at 15-1, fifth overall, to win next year’s contest in Tampa. The Chiefs (7-1), Ravens (8-1), 49ers (10-1) and Saints (10-1) are the only teams ahead of New England.
As for what some other sportsbooks thought of New England and its chances when it comes to Super Bowl LV, DraftKings had the Patriots at +1400. That was fifth behind Kansas City (+600), Baltimore (+800), San Francisco (+1000), and New Orleans (+1200).
Odds Shark has roughly the same series of teams in its top five, with a couple of surprises: Kansas City (+600), Baltimore and San Francisco (+800), New Orleans (+1000), New England (+1100), and Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay (+1600).
And Caesar’s Sportsbook has the Chiefs leading the pack at 6-1, followed by Baltimore at 7-1 and San Francisco at 8-1. New Orleans (11-1) and New England (14-1) are on the next tier.
SBD also set odds for a Tom Brady return to the Patriots at 2-3, the most-likely outcome this offseason. The rest of the top five had the Los Angeles Chargers (6-1), Las Vegas (9-1), Carolina (30-1) and Cleveland (35-1).
If Brady and the Patriots don’t agree to a new deal, the longtime New England quarterback will become a free agent at the start of the new league year in mid-March.
Brady has indicated he intends to continue playing football, even if it is not with the Patriots. Team leadership is reportedly prepared to offer their star upwards of $30 million to stay in New England.
“I think they know how I feel about them and I know how they feel about me,” Brady said of the Patriots on Sunday. “We’ve always had a great relationship and we always will. There’s not much to say other than that. There’s a lot again — everyone needs to take some time to evaluate where they are at and evaluate the decisions they need to make moving forward.
