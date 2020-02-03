As for what some other sportsbooks thought of New England and its chances when it comes to Super Bowl LV, DraftKings had the Patriots at +1400. That was fifth behind Kansas City (+600), Baltimore (+800), San Francisco (+1000), and New Orleans (+1200).

Sports Betting Dime has the Patriots at 15-1, fifth overall, to win next year’s contest in Tampa. The Chiefs (7-1), Ravens (8-1), 49ers (10-1) and Saints (10-1) are the only teams ahead of New England.

Because it’s never too early to start looking ahead, minutes after the conclusion of Super Bowl LIV Sunday night a series of sportsbooks announced odds for Super Bowl LV.

Odds Shark has roughly the same series of teams in its top five, with a couple of surprises: Kansas City (+600), Baltimore and San Francisco (+800), New Orleans (+1000), New England (+1100), and Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay (+1600).

And Caesar’s Sportsbook has the Chiefs leading the pack at 6-1, followed by Baltimore at 7-1 and San Francisco at 8-1. New Orleans (11-1) and New England (14-1) are on the next tier.

SBD also set odds for a Tom Brady return to the Patriots at 2-3, the most-likely outcome this offseason. The rest of the top five had the Los Angeles Chargers (6-1), Las Vegas (9-1), Carolina (30-1) and Cleveland (35-1).

If Brady and the Patriots don’t agree to a new deal, the longtime New England quarterback will become a free agent at the start of the new league year in mid-March.

Brady has indicated he intends to continue playing football, even if it is not with the Patriots. Team leadership is reportedly prepared to offer their star upwards of $30 million to stay in New England.

“I think they know how I feel about them and I know how they feel about me,” Brady said of the Patriots on Sunday. “We’ve always had a great relationship and we always will. There’s not much to say other than that. There’s a lot again — everyone needs to take some time to evaluate where they are at and evaluate the decisions they need to make moving forward.

