An arbitrator issued his decision Tuesday to deny the grievance filed by Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant, ruling the players’ association did not prove that the ball club’s reasons for holding the third baseman in the minors at the start of the 2015 season were a pretext to push back his eligibility for free agency. The text of arbitrator Mark Irvings’s decision was not made public, but its reasoning was described to the Associated Press by a person who had read it. Bryant hit .425 with nine homers in 40 at-bats during spring training in 2015. He started the season at Triple-A Iowa, where he batted .321 with three homers in seven games. He made his major league debut on April 17, 2015, and the timing of his promotion to the Cubs left him able to accrue 171 days of major league service that season, one day shy of a full year of service. That pushed back his free-agent eligibility by one year, until after the 2021 season . . . The lone baseball writer who did not vote for Derek Jeter for the Hall of Fame chose to keep his or her ballot private. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America released the ballots of 315 Hall voters on Tuesday, and all public ballots included the longtime New York Yankees captain. Jeter was on 396 of 397 ballots in voting announced Jan. 21, elected with Larry Walker.

Halladay to be feted

The Philadelphia Phillies will retire the late Hall of Fame pitcher Roy Halladay’s No. 34 this season. The team will pay tribute to Halladay on May 29, 2020, the 10th anniversary of his perfect game against the Marlins. It was the 20th perfect game in MLB history. Halladay was 40 when he was killed in a plane crash in November 2017. He went 203-105, with a 3.38 ERA and 2,117 strikeouts over his career with Toronto and Philadelphia. He was 3-2 with a 2.37 ERA in five postseason starts, all with the Phillies. He and Yankee Don Larsen (1956) are the only pitchers to throw a no-hitter in the postseason.