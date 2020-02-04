An arbitrator issued his decision Tuesday to deny the grievance filed by Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant, ruling the players’ association did not prove that the ball club’s reasons for holding the third baseman in the minors at the start of the 2015 season were a pretext to push back his eligibility for free agency. The text of arbitrator Mark Irvings’s decision was not made public, but its reasoning was described to the Associated Press by a person who had read it. Bryant hit .425 with nine homers in 40 at-bats during spring training in 2015. He started the season at Triple-A Iowa, where he batted .321 with three homers in seven games. He made his major league debut on April 17, 2015, and the timing of his promotion to the Cubs left him able to accrue 171 days of major league service that season, one day shy of a full year of service. That pushed back his free-agent eligibility by one year, until after the 2021 season . . . The lone baseball writer who did not vote for Derek Jeter for the Hall of Fame chose to keep his or her ballot private. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America released the ballots of 315 Hall voters on Tuesday, and all public ballots included the longtime New York Yankees captain. Jeter was on 396 of 397 ballots in voting announced Jan. 21, elected with Larry Walker.
Halladay to be feted
The Philadelphia Phillies will retire the late Hall of Fame pitcher Roy Halladay’s No. 34 this season. The team will pay tribute to Halladay on May 29, 2020, the 10th anniversary of his perfect game against the Marlins. It was the 20th perfect game in MLB history. Halladay was 40 when he was killed in a plane crash in November 2017. He went 203-105, with a 3.38 ERA and 2,117 strikeouts over his career with Toronto and Philadelphia. He was 3-2 with a 2.37 ERA in five postseason starts, all with the Phillies. He and Yankee Don Larsen (1956) are the only pitchers to throw a no-hitter in the postseason.
Basketball
Knicks fire Mills
The New York Knicks made a big move before the trade deadline — by getting rid of the guy who would have been making their deals. The team fired president Steve Mills, shaking up the front office at a most unusual time. General manager Scott Perry will take over control of the basketball operations, with the team announcing that it would begin an immediate search for a new president.
Colleges
MSU’s Dantonio retires
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio announced his retirement, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn’t reached in decades. Dantonio went 114-57 as Michigan State’s coach and won Big Ten titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The last of those three seasons included a trip to the College Football Playoff, but the Spartans declined after that. They went 7-6 this past season . . . Malcolm Turner has resigned as Vanderbilt athletic director after one year on the job, and Candice Storey Lee has been named interim athletic director.
Miscellany
Messi raps team official
Lionel Messi hit back at Barcelona’s sports director Eric Abidal after Abidal criticized the players’ efforts. Messi used his Instagram account to publish a text attacking Abidal for his criticism. “Honestly, I don’t like to do this kind of thing, but I think everyone has to be responsible for their roles and take responsibility for their decisions,” Messi wrote . . . Paris prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation following accusations from retired figure skater Sarah Abitbol that she was raped by a coach. Abitbol is a 10-time French champion who won a bronze medal in the pairs’ competition at the 2000 world championships. In a book published last week, she accused her former coach, Gilles Beyer, of raping her from 1990 to 1992, when she was a teenager. In a statement, prosecutor Remy Heitz said the police unit in charge of protecting minors will also try to identify other possible victims in the skating world. Beyer and two other coaches have been accused of sexual abuse by other former athletes.
