■ Imagine my surprise when I heard a guy from San Francisco talking about his region as a home of sports champions. Doesn’t everybody know that Boston is Titletown, USA? Twelve Duck Boat parades in this century?

Picked-up pieces while waiting endlessly for Tom Brady to tell us where he’s playing next year . . . for Mookie Betts to be traded . . . for the Red Sox to hire a manager . . . for Rob Manfred to tell us whether the 2018 Red Sox were cheating . . . for Danny Ainge to acquire a big man before Thursday’s NBA trading deadline . . .

It turns out that the Bay area has been our equal over the last decade, and if the 49ers had prevailed Sunday, that region would have more championships than Boston since 2010. Instead, we are tied with six crowns and 11 appearances in finals over the last decade.

Since 2010, the Bay area has won three World Series (Giants in 2010, 2012, 2014) and three NBA crowns (Warriors 2015, 2017, 2018). In addition, its teams have been in five other championship rounds (2012 Niners, 2016 Sharks and Warriors, 2019 Warriors, and 2019 49ers). Boston since 2010 has six championships in 11 finals (Celtics 0-1, Bruins 1-2, Patriots 3-2, Red Sox 2-0).

■ I remained dazzled at Brady’s obsession with all things TB12. He’s worse than Gwyneth Paltrow with Goop. Now we’re hearing that “incorporating” TB12 into a franchise could be part of Brady’s next contract negotiation.

Does Brady really think his high-end, unconventional workout/product corporation is going to become a thriving, global, money-making entity? Call me a small thinker, but I am dubious.

We’re all glad it works for Tom, but I see it as unlikely that TB12 will have much impact once Brady is through playing professional football. (At least Brady is not asking to take a bath with taxpayer money, in the fashion of 38 Studios.)

■ Hats off to Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, who’ll be honored for reaching the 1,500-game plateau — more than 1,000 with the Bruins — before Saturday’s Bruins-Coyotes game at the Garden. The only men who’ve played more games for the Bruins are Ray Bourque, Johnny Bucyk, Patrice Bergeron, Don Sweeney, and Wayne Cashman.

■ Manfred should hire Ed Davis to crack the case in the Red Sox alleged cheating investigation.

■ Sorry, but David Ortiz shilling for Sox management regarding the “need” to trade Betts is the height of hypocrisy. No big league star complained more about his own contract than Ortiz. Now Big Papi is a company man, delivering the party line for Sox owners.

■ Red Sox mystery man Michael Gordon is quoted in the new Sports Illustrated talking about Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Gordon, president of Fenway Sports Group, is described by the magazine as “intensely private.’’ He’s also the man who was listed above Larry Lucchino on the club website a few months before Lucchino was bumped from power in the summer of 2015.

■ Every time I see the “new,’’ shrinking Rob Gronkowski, he looks more like the late David Bowie.

Gronk at his Super Bowl beach party in Miami this past weekend. joe scarnici/Getty Images for Wrangler

■ Quiz: Name five pitchers who started a World Series game for the Red Sox in this century and also won a World Series game with another team. (Answer below.)

■ I know it’s a topic, but I have spent zero seconds wondering or caring whether Eli Manning will be a Hall of Famer. Eli won one more Super Bowl MVP than his brother Peyton, but threw a whopping 244 interceptions to go with his 366 touchdown passes.

■ The Sports Hub’s Marc Bertrand has a good idea to address NBA tanking. “Beetle” suggests that the NBA take all non-playoff teams and put them in a postseason tournament to determine the order at the top of the next draft. The team that wins the tournament of losers gets the No. 1 pick.

■ UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford last month penned a lengthy football manifesto titled “A Strategic Vision for Massachusetts Football.” The AD wrote, “One myth that has been cited by the public is the supposed negative financial impact football at UMass has on the taxpayers of the Commonwealth. The belief that football is a drain on state funds is wholly inaccurate.’’

I had trouble following the math, but evidently the 1-11 team that draws few fans and operates on a $4.225 million budget is hardly costing taxpayers anything at all.

Bamford concluded, “We have reimagined important programmatic areas over this past year, something that was needed to achieve ultimate success. Our progress in these areas has me extremely bullish about our future.’’

The 2019 Minutemen set a record for defensive futility, giving up a whopping 52.7 points per game. Good seats are available for this year’s home opener, Sept. 12 vs. Troy. UMass’s Nov. 14 game at Auburn should be a barn-burner.

■ The New York Post ranked the top radio/television sports calls of all time and came up with Al Michaels’s “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!’’ as No. 1. Russ Hodges’s “The Giants win the pennant!” was second, and Howard Cosell’s “Down goes Frazier!’’ was third.

Boston was represented by Vin Scully’s “Gets through Buckner” (No. 5) and Johnny Most’s “Havlicek stole the ball!” (No. 6).

■ New Giants head coach Joe Judge lived next door to the late Aaron Hernandez in North Attleborough when the two both worked for the Patriots. Judge’s uncle, Jerry Judge, was a boxer who was KO’d by George Foreman in an exhibition bout.

■ Jim Calhoun, who put Northeastern basketball on the map, doesn’t get much love at the Huskies’ home gym. Calhoun is represented on a historical timeline display in the men’s locker room, but there’s no trace of his accomplishments for fans attending games at Matthews Arena.

Jim Calhoun went 385-248 at Northeastern from 1972-86. john bazemore/AP file/Associated Press

■ Talented author Jeff Pearlman will be out in September with “Three-Ring Circus: Shaq, Kobe, Phil, and the Crazy Years of the Lakers Dynasty” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt). The book was completed before Kobe Bryant’s sudden death, but will include a prologue addressing it.

■ Speaking of Kobe, all Celtics fans know that the great Sam Jones — winner of 10 championship rings — retired no. 24 for the Green.

■ Boston anesthesiologist Antje Barreveld was voted Most Likely To Succeed along with Bryant when the two were seniors at Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia in 1996.

■ It’s official: Tony Eason is still the only Super Bowl starting quarterback who failed to complete a pass in the game. Eason went 0 for 6 for the Patriots vs. the Bears before he was mercifully replaced by Steve Grogan.

■ This weekend is the 20th anniversary of Hot Stove Cool Music, and the show will be at the Paradise Rock Club Saturday night at 7:30. All for the benefit of the Foundation To Be Named Later. For information, go to FTBNL.org.

■ I needed to watch six hours of Super Bowl pregame to learn that Alex Rodriguez wore No. 13 as an homage to Dan Marino.

■ Good luck to the Massachusetts Coalition to Preserve Girls Field Hockey in its quest to stop the nonsense of a handful of boys playing and dominating a sport with rosters that have been traditionally 100 percent female. It’s a joke and a litigious nightmare. The MIAA needs to figure it out.

■ Thought you should know that from 1954-58, the Cincinnati Reds changed their team name to “Redlegs” to avoid being associated with Communism.

■ Jackie Bradley Jr. turns 30 April 19. Just sayin’.

■ Quiz answer: Curt Schilling, John Lackey, Jon Lester, Josh Beckett, and Jake Peavy (thanks, Tyler Kepner of the New York Times).

Dan Shaughnessy can be reached at dshaughnessy@globe.com