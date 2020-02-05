Hall of Famer Jim Rice spoke to Mookie Betts last night. Betts, according to Rice: "This is my home. I don't want to go anyplace else." @RedSox | #RedSox pic.twitter.com/ZUJeoCVrUt

At least according to Hall of Famer and former Red Sox slugger Jim Rice, who says Betts admitted to him on Tuesday — when he was traded to the LA Dodgers — that Boston was where he wanted to remain:

“I talked to Mookie last night and even when I was doing NESN,” Rice said on MLB Network Radio. “He came out and said look, ‘This is my home. I don’t want to go any place else. I don’t care what people have said or what they are talking about, this is my home and I want to stay here.’”

Betts, who spent six seasons with the Sox, also said that team’s choice to trade him was simply for business. It’s a reality he feels he must accept. “He said, “Look. I’m going to tell you and I told you before, ‘I wanted to stay. It was a business deal. I can’t do anything about it, it was a business deal and they chose to go that way and I have to accept it.””

