“I think this is the biggest step of my career, but you need to take these types of leaps in any profession, but especially in boxing,” said DeLuca. “I have taken incrementally in my career steps up so I’d be ready for a day like this.”

It’s a route that landed DeLuca, ranked No. 7 by the World Boxing Association, a fight Saturday against former champion Kell Brook in Sheffield, England.

Mark DeLuca may not have taken the most straightforward path to being a boxer ranked among the top 10 in the world, but that’s where the 31-year-old junior middleweight from Whitman finds himself.

Boxing has always been in DeLuca’s blood, going back to when his father first took him to the McKeon Post in Dorchester where his uncle Peter worked to learn the fundamentals. By the time he was 19, he was making his pro debut in April 2007 and won his first six fights. In 2008, he joined the Marines.

After being deployed to Afghanistan for nine months, he returned home and tried to resume boxing while serving in the reserves, for which his commitment was two weeks a year and one weekend every month. He won two more fights in 2010 to improve to 8-0, but a rash of injuries sidetracked his career. He had four shoulder surgeries, as well as a broken hand, with the recovery time for each at 9-12 months.

DeLuca also had to deal with his father’s life-threatening motorcycle accident in July of 2013. The former police chief in Cohasset and Duxbury was struck by an SUV. The accident left him with a massive brain injury. He now uses a wheelchair, but has recovered enough that he was able to move back to the family home in Whitman once it was made accessible.

“He’s doing better,” said DeLuca. “He still requires 24-hour care that my brothers and sister provide for him.”

By 2014, after recovering from his numerous surgeries and having fulfilled his commitment to the Marines, DeLuca returned to boxing. By then, Ken Casey of the Dropkick Murphys had started Murphys Boxing, looking to work with local fighters and revive Boston’s boxing scene. The two connected.

“I knew Mark’s story, great boxing family,” said Casey. “He had a lot of people in his corner, so when he wanted to get back into boxing after the Marines, we wanted to work with him.”

With his father watching, DeLuca trained at Bayshore Athletic Club in Braintree for his upcoming bout. Craig f. Walker/Globe staff/Globe Staff

DeLuca credits Casey with putting his career into overdrive, and with just eight professional fights under his belt at the age of 26, it was exactly what he needed.

“He provides the platform for local fighters,” said DeLuca, whose record stands at 24-1 with 13 knockouts. “I like to think as far as my career goes, I was like a struggling musician. You drive around and play in these honky-tonk clubs.

“When I turned professional, I was fighting in armories and little venues. Then little by little, the venues start getting better and the production starts getting better, and TV starts coming, and now I’m fighting in England, and that’s due to Ken too.”

DeLuca continued to grind out wins across New England, running his record to 21-0 before losing a split decision to Walter Wright, one that Casey still bristles at (“He should still be undefeated”). But a rematch was held at TD Garden on Oct. 18, 2018, on a card with Matchroom Boxing and broadcast on DAZN, a sports streaming service that was making its debut in North America. DeLuca avenged the lone blemish on his record with a unanimous decision.

Two more wins would follow, setting up last summer’s bout with undefeated Brandon Brewer, who came into the fight at 23-0-1, on the undercard of Demetrius Andrade vs. Maciej Sulecki in Providence. DeLuca took the fight on two weeks notice, and handed Brewer his first loss, winning a unanimous decision on what was considered the card’s fight of the night.

“That’s why in boxing, it’s really important that you stay in the gym, and you stay ready, because that phone could ring at any moment,” said DeLuca. “A guy like me, they won’t give you six months, because right now, the show doesn’t revolve around me, it revolves around Kell, and I understand that.”

DeLuca, 31, has gone from “honky tonk” venues to a big stage to show his talents. craig f. walker/globe staff/Globe Staff

That set up this Saturday’s opportunity against Brook, a former world champion who is coming off a 15-month layoff. He is 38-2 with 26 knockouts, with the two losses coming to champions Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence. Brook, 33, is a native of Sheffield and will have the home crowd in his corner. He is a heavy favorite, with most boxing observers not giving DeLuca much of a chance.

His promoter does not share that opinion.

“I think it’s a great, great fight, on a big stage in front of a guy that’s a huge name, but that Mark has a real shot of winning a fight against,” said Casey. “You always have to take risks eventually in boxing, and this is a risky move on Mark’s part, but what I love about Mark is, he wants the big fight, he wants to get in the mix.

“A lot of guys avoid that. It’s nice to see the opportunity come, and Mark accept it.”

Casey estimates that they’re would be about 30 Murphys Boxing people making the trip to Sheffield, although he won’t be one of them, as he will be performing in Paris that night, and will be on stage when DeLuca enters the ring, meaning Casey won’t even be able to watch it live.

“Which will be absolute torture,” said Casey, who still plans to fly over from France during the week to attend the weigh-in.

The card begins at 4:30 p.m. GMT, which will be 11:30 a.m. back in Boston. A Matchroom spokesman said Brook and DeLuca are expected to be in the ring around 10 p.m. GMT, or 5 p.m. for DeLuca’s fans streaming on DAZN back home.

DeLuca stayed in the gym, and stayed ready, so he was prepared when his opportunity came. craig f. walker/globe staff/Globe Staff

Former world champion Shawn Porter, who lost his title to Brook by majority decision, knows both fighters well. When the man boxing fans know as “Showtime” was getting ready for his 2014 fight with Brook, DeLuca flew out to Las Vegas to spar with him.

“We had been familiar with Mark for some years, dating all the way back to when we were in amateurs,” said Porter, ranked the No. 1 challenger among welterweights by the World Boxing Council.

“When we brought him in, it was kind of the thing that it always is, who would give us great work, but it would be in a controlled environment where if we say ‘stop,’ we know that guy is going to stop and not keep going. When we say ‘go,’ the guy’s ready to go, and not have any questions. We knew we were getting that from Mark – a loyal and respectable person and fighter.”

Porter is not about to write off his old sparring partner’s chances.

“Mark has a decent shot for a number of reasons,” said Porter. “Mark hasn’t been in any crazy battles, he hasn’t been in any crazy wars. I think he has a fresh body, and I think he has a fresh mind.

“I think it’s a matter of him being first, not allowing Kell Brook to get in any kind of rhythm, especially given the fact that Kell has been out of the ring for so long. I think that if Mark is able to attack him, then by attacking him he’ll attack his confidence as well.

“And I think that’s where Mark will be at his best, by attacking him from the opening bell and letting him know, ‘Hey, I’m Mark DeLuca. I’m a strong, good fighter, and you’re not ready to be in the ring with me.’ ”

Porter was asked what DeLuca needs to do to pull off the upset.

“I’m a firm believer in taking pages out of other peoples’ books,” said Porter. “When you look at the fights that Kell Brook has lost, it was a combination of both boxing as well as pressuring, and I think that’s something that Mark is actually good at doing.

“Mark has a very, very strong jab. If it was me, I would say, ‘Markie, use your jab, work your way in, use that good southpaw stance that you have and apply some pressure to Kell Brook. You can’t be at Kell Brook’s pace all night. It has to be a faster and harder pace.’ ”

With bigger fights comes greater scrutiny. At a recent visit to one of his training sessions, a video crew from Matchroom Boxing, which is promoting the fight, is on scene. With the cameras rolling, DeLuca climbs into a ring and goes to work with trainer Hector Bermudez.

Pop! Pop! Pop!

DeLuca lands combinations at the oversize gloves Bermudez is wearing, and suddenly those in attendance are very glad they’re on the other side of the ropes.

“I’m ready for this. I’ve prepared for this,” said DeLuca. “This is why I’m doing it. I’m more excited than nervous.”

A win would keep DeLuca on track to fight for a title, and become the first boxer to bring a world championship to Boston since Chelsea’s Johnny Ruiz was heavyweight champ in 2005.

“If there’s such thing as karma, Mark DeLuca should reach the top in boxing,” said Casey.

DeLuce says he isn’t nervous about Saturday’s fight — he’s excited. Craig f. walker/globe staff/Globe Staff

