And yet it still came as a shock, a blow to the psyche of fans who had hoped to see Betts play his entire career in Boston.

By the time the deal to send Mookie Betts to Los Angeles was agreed to, we’d already resigned ourselves to saying goodbye to a transcendent, homegrown Boston sports star. Days and weeks of speculation had wrapped Betts’s long goodbye in a haze of inevitability, just another of the various dark clouds looming over a confusing, confounding Red Sox offseason .

If that was hard, can you imagine how it’s going to feel if it’s Tom Brady?

Advertisement

Now that the Super Bowl is over and a new 24-year-old quarterback has earned entry into the fraternity of champions (congratulations, Patrick Mahomes), the spotlight turns back to Brady.

If it ever actually left, that is.

Brady’s future was addressed in every corner of weeklong Super Bowl coverage, with musings on who might woo him should he actually hit free agency on March 17 (hello Las Vegas, greetings Tennessee), guesses on what the Patriots are willing to offer to keep him (NFL Network reported as much as $30 million next season), and ruminations on what Brady meant with a poignant black and white photo on his Instagram account (turned out it was part of his commercial for Hulu).

The underlying question to all of it remains the same: Would the 42-year-old Brady really leave the only team he’s played for in 20 NFL seasons?

I don’t have the answer, but I couldn’t help but think about the question as I watched another longtime veteran step off the quarterback carousel on his own terms, when Eli Manning announced his retirement following 16 seasons with the Giants.

Advertisement

“Well, I think it was important for me to go out a Giant, and I think when you get drafted and you come to an organization, I think that’s always your goal to stay with one organization your entire career,” Manning said. “As you get toward the end of it, it doesn’t always work out that way, and you still have desires to play sometimes, but I think it was important; the fans, the organization, this family with the Giants, has been so remarkable. I think it was the right thing to call it a career and to end it instead of trying to uproot my family and leave and try somewhere else.”

Of course, Manning is three years younger and four Super Bowl titles behind Brady, and much as there might have been a team out there willing to bring him in as a veteran stopgap, he’s not a coveted prize in the way of Brady. But it’s interesting that the single-team thing was even at play. Manning said he gathered many opinions for input, including those of his brother Peyton, whose long career in Indianapolis was followed by a second stint in Denver, where he won a second Super Bowl title.

“I talked to him a lot about when he changed franchises from the Colts to Denver and how that affected him, and it was a little different scenario,” Eli said. “I talked to coaches and teammates and just trying to get their ideas, guys who had left organizations and learned a couple things. Guys with the Giants, having to leave and go other places, they all kind of said the same thing. They said it’s not the same other places; it’s different.”

Advertisement

Manning capped his retirement speech with that same sentiment: “Wellington Mara [the late Giants owner] always said, ‘Once a Giant, always a Giant.’ For me, it’s ‘Only a Giant.’ ”

What was right for Eli may not be right for Brady, or for Drew Brees, or for Philip Rivers, or perhaps someday for Ben Roethlisberger. But it was interesting, a reminder that sometimes in life we should be careful what we wish for.

■ Can’t imagine it’s been an easy couple of weeks for Geno Auriemma, who has managed a slew of emotional moments during this Connecticut basketball season. As tough as it was to watch the worst home loss in the history of Gampel Pavilion when Oregon beat the Huskies by 18, those emotions are still easier to process than the ones he had gone through in previous weeks.

Among the most poignant stories of loss after the helicopter crash that claimed nine lives Jan. 26 in California was how Kobe Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gigi, killed along with her father, dreamed of playing for UConn. When the team hosted the USA women’s team in the days after the tragedy, Auriemma left a spot on the bench and a uniform jersey for Gigi, and when the Huskies played Oregon, Auriemma wore a Kobe jersey under his own sport coat.

Advertisement

UConn women’s basketball paid tribute to Gigi Bryant before their game against Cincinnati. Jessica Hill/AP/FR125654 AP via AP

It was only the previous week, when UConn played Tennessee in a resumption of what was once the best rivalry in the women’s game (dormant since 2007), that Auriemma was moved to tears about the intervening death of legendary Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt to Alzheimer’s. Auriemma, whose clashes with Summitt were often personal, occasionally salty, and always epic, opened up after the game.

“For a while there, it was, ‘Yeah, when’s the Tennessee game?’ Geno and Pat. Pat and Geno,” he told reporters. “It was like that for me leading up to the game, thinking I’m fortunate to still be able to do this. It wasn’t the same. I miss having her there. I miss looking forward to having her there. I didn’t miss having to coach against her. But I missed looking forward to it. For sure.”

So do we all.

■ Count me a solid “no” for a 17-game NFL regular season. No matter how many ways you slice the money it might generate, there’s just no way of reconciling ongoing NFL claims of caring about player safety with adding another game. The season is long enough already, and with games on Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays (and Saturdays once college football’s regular season is done), we’ve reached saturation. Leave it alone.

■ My favorite sports business nugget of the week? Dick’s Sporting Goods’ move to invest more in women’s sports, announcing Tuesday that it will revamp stores to include more room for women’s and girls’ products, will pledge $5 million in a grant to the US Soccer Foundation, and sponsor USA softball as it returns to the Olympics this summer.

Advertisement

This is the type of investment at the core of so many of the equal pay fights women’s teams wage, when they are repeatedly told there is not enough interest to warrant more money. If we invest more, interest rises. Simple.

■ Good thoughts only for former Celtic Delonte West, and hopes that he finds the help he needs after the viral video showing his recent altercation with police, one that further showed the dire need for mental health solutions in this country.

■ Happy belated birthday to Jack Nicklaus, who turned 80 on Jan. 21 and celebrated in part by holding a conference call with reporters (while also hosting some in person in his home office). Nicklaus is a national treasure, a superstar in his chosen profession who is friendly, accessible, incredibly insightful, and always so appreciative of what life has given him.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.