BLACKSBURG, Va. — Steffon Mitchell had scored just 17 points in Boston College’s previous four games, but he certainly delivered in a big way Saturday.

Mitchell came into the game averaging just 6.7 points per game, but he scored the final 4 points of the game for the Eagles (12-12, 6-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), who had lost six of their previous eight. He made 5 of 10 from the floor and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line, and he also dished out six assists.

“My teammates were moving the ball well,” Mitchell said. “We started off slow, but we just kept through the process. I found some open ways to get some shots, crashed on offensive boards, and hit some free throws.”

Mitchell’s performance overshadowed a great game from Virginia Tech’s Landers Nolley II, who grabbed 11 rebounds and scored a game-high 29 points for the Hokies (14-10, 5-8). Virginia Tech lost its fifth consecutive game.

Mitchell made a tough layup over Nolley with 11.6 seconds to go in overtime to give the Eagles a 75-73 lead. On the ensuing possession, Nolley missed a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key with 5 seconds remaining, and Mitchell grabbed the rebound. Tyrece Radford fouled Mitchell with 2 seconds left and the 6-foot-8-inch forward made both free throws to seal the BC win.

“I’m really proud of the courage our team showed,” BC coach Jim Christian said. “That’s a lot of guts. Those guys were out there playing to win the basketball game . . . Our guards had to play the whole game. Jared Hamilton got hurt in the first five minutes of the game. We didn’t have numbers, but we found a way to win the game, and I’m proud of them.”

BC had a chance to put away the game in regulation. The Eagles led, 66-64, with Derryck Thornton heading to the free-throw line with 29.3 seconds remaining. But Thornton missed the front end of a one-and-one, and on the Hokies’ possession, BC’s Jairus Hamilton fouled Nahiem Alleyne with 4.4 seconds left. Alleyne made both free throws to tie the game, and BC did not get a shot off on its final possession.

Jay Heath tied a career high with 18 points for BC. Alleyne added 16 for the Hokies.

“Just got to hang in there,” Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young said. “It’s college basketball. The sky isn’t falling. We’re going to be OK . . . My team fought and competed like crazy. Boston College was just a little bit better than we were.”

The Eagles now have won more conference games than they did last season, and with a solid nucleus of Mitchell, Heath, and Thornton, they could be a tough out for teams down the stretch.

Three weeks ago, the Hokies were in great position for an NCAA Tournament berth, but they are now in desperate need of a victory after losing five straight, including two to BC and one to Georgia Tech — teams that were in the lower half of the ACC standings. Virginia Tech now has a much-needed week off before attempting to right the ship next weekend against Pittsburgh.