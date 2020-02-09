DeLuca, hailing from Whitman, entered the ring to the Dropkick Murphys’ “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” and sported a black baseball hat with “Boston” in white letters on the front.

In the days leading up to his bout with former world champion Kell Brook, Mark DeLuca described it as a make-or-break fight for both boxers. Whether that proves to be the case is to be determined, but DeLuca’s hopes of becoming the first fighter to bring a world championship to Boston since 2005 took a serious blow Saturday when he was knocked out in the seventh round of a scheduled 12-round super welterweight bout in Sheffield, England.

After an uneventful first two rounds, Brook started to do damage, with blood trickling from DeLuca’s nose midway through the third round. Moments later, Brook staggered DeLuca with an overhand right and followed with a left hook that dropped DeLuca with a little more than a minute remaining in the round. DeLuca made it back to his feet by the count of four and managed to finish the round. It was the first time that DeLuca had hit the canvas in his 26-fight professional career.

DeLuca (24-2) was aggressive to open the fourth round, but was unable to really connect as Brook continued to dominate. DeLuca was able to absorb several flurries and score an occasional blow, but never really threatened to get back in the fight. Brook looked poised to end the fight in the sixth, but DeLuca answered with a flurry to make it to the halfway point.

The fight would not go on much longer, though, as Brook, 33, continued to keep the pressure on in the seventh round. With the left side of his face swollen, DeLuca continued to absorb punishment.

Kell Brook knocks down Mark DeLuca during their fight Saturday in Sheffield, England. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images/Getty Images

Pressed against the ropes, the 31-year-old DeLuca went to throw a straight left, but Brook sidestepped it and simultaneously connected with a left to the chin, instantly dropping DeLuca.

After landing on his back, DeLuca rolled over onto his left side and struggled to get up, but could not make it back by the referee’s 10 count.

“[DeLuca] was very tough, durable,” said Brook (39-2) after the fight. “Staying on the rope, trying to line me up for shots. He’s a very smart fighter, so I had to chip away at him. But it was a very clinical finish.”

Brook, who was coming off a 15-month layoff, appeared to fight his way back onto the world stage. There were questions surrounding Brook heading into the fight. After winning his first 36 bouts, he endured one-sided losses to Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence, in which he suffered two fractured eye sockets.

Brook won his next two fights, but he was not nearly as impressive as he had been before his first loss and he decided to step away from the sport.

