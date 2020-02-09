Senior Emma Guy scored a game-high 24 points and Makayla Dickens finished with 21, including two free throws in the final seconds, to lead Boston College to a 70-68 win at Clemson in an ACC women’s basketball game on Sunday. BC improved to 13-10, 6-6 in the ACC, while Clemson dropped to 7-17 and 3-10. BC has is now 2-1 in the last three games. This was the Eagles fifth ACC road win. Guy shot 12 for 14 from the floor, while Dickens went 5 for 9 from the three-point line. Clemson was led by Kendall Spray with 17 points, while Kobi Thornton added 15 points.

Baseball

Former Astro regrets sign-stealing

Two-time All-Star pitcher Charlie Morton says he regrets not doing anything to try to stop the Houston Astros from illegally stealing signs and relaying the information to their hitters during the team’s 2017 World Series championship season. Morton, now the ace of the Tampa Bay Rays, was in his first season with the Astros that year and was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of both the AL Championship Series and World Series. He also pitched for Houston in 2018 before signing a two-year contract in free agency and helping the Rays make the playoffs last season. “I was aware of the banging. . . . Being in the dugout, you could hear it. I don’t know when it dawned on me, but you knew it was going on,” Morton said during Tampa Bay’s annual Fan Fest event at Tropicana Field. “Personally, I regret not doing more to stop it. I don’t know what that would have entailed. I think the actions would have been somewhat extreme to stop it. That’s a hypothetical.”

Miscellany

Jones stops Reyes to retain UFC title

Jon Jones retained his light heavyweight title at UFC 247, beating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision Saturday night in Houston. After the bout, however, opinions on the outcome were anything but unanimous. Jones retained his light heavyweight belt following a surprisingly strong opening by Reyes. The unanimous decision of 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 was met with scattered applause and loud boos from the crowd, as many felt the challenger had proven enough to take the title. UFC president Dana White addressed what turned out to be a disputed decision. “The scoring was all over the map,” said White. “My kids are terrorizing me that, ‘The fix is in, how did this happen?’ People had it all over the place, but the reality is, we’re not judges. The judges call the fight, and that’s that. As far as the judging and the reffing tonight, do I think it was perfect? I do not. We need to do some work down here.” . . . Parlaying his trademark hand speed with a defensive posture that flustered his opponent until the later stages, boxer Gary Russell Jr. retained his 126-pound championship by outclassing Tugstsogt Nyambayar on Saturday night at PPL Center in Allentown, Pa. In a 12-round unanimous decision, Russell won in his fifth consecutive title defense of the World Boxing Council featherweight belt he claimed in 2015, extending the longest active championship reign in the division.