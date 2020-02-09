“Skating’s really vital to be a goaltender. You have a very small area to manage,” said Fujimagari, who circled the ice in 18.84 seconds to top the Minnesota Whitecaps’ Amanda Leveille.

The Buffalo Beauts netminder took home the fastest goalie competition title in an event met with great applause during the National Women’s Hockey League All-Star Game Skills Competition.

Mariah Fujimagari grew up with ice hockey and figure skating, and the skills of the latter were on display Saturday night at Warrior Ice Arena.

“I think people underestimate how great skaters goalies are.”

Fujimagari, who admittedly was nervous before the competition, made the decision to stick with hockey full time at the age of 12. The 2016 graduate of the University of Maine is in her first season in the NWHL.

Fujimagari previously played in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League and in Slovakia.

The league’s dedication to community service has highlighted her experience.

“It’s been such a fantastic opportunity to be able to understand the next generation of girls at an intimate level, and really dive right in,” Fujimagari said.

The Skills Competition was between Team Dempsey, captained by the Boston Pride’s Jillian Dempsey, and Team Packer, captained by the Metropolitan Riveters’ Madison Packer. Team Packer won, 4-3.

Individual competitions included fastest skater, hardest shot, and shooting accuracy. There also was a relay race and team shootout.

Dempsey, a Winthrop native, won the shooting accuracy competition, hitting all four targets in 9.69 seconds.

For Team Packer, Boston’s Kaleigh Fratkin recorded the fastest shot at 76 miles per hour.

“Enough slap shots in hockey games definitely paid off, but no, I didn’t actually specifically [prepare],” Fratkin said.

Dempsey’s squad will face Team Packer in the fifth NWHL All-Star Game at Warrior Ice Arena with a 2:30 p.m. puck drop.

“Boston’s such a rowdy city, such a sports city,” Fujimagari said. “The Bostonians really love their sports, so it’s great to see them out here and see how much they support us.”

There’s an extra incentive as the 4-on-4 contest will be extra competitive.

“We were doing some strategy talk in the locker room today,” Fratkin said. “I think because there’s some money on the line, I think people want to step up and win some money.”

Greg Levinsky can be reached at greg.levinsky@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GregLevinsky.