At Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

FIRST PERIOD

No scoring

Penalty — Boston, Marchand (tripping) 3:01

Penalty — Boston, Kuraly (tripping) 10:55

Penalty — Detroit, Daley (holding) 13:15

Penalty — Detroit, Filppula (tripping) 13:57

Penalty — Detroit, Abdelkader (tripping) 16:10

SECOND PERIOD

Detroit 1, Boston 0 — Perlini 1 (Erne) 2:07

Penalty — Detroit, Nemeth (holding) 17:04

THIRD PERIOD

Detroit 1, Boston 1 — Krug 8 (Pastrnak, Bergeron) 0:33

Penalty — Boston, DeBrusk (tripping) 6:01

Detroit 2, Boston 1 — Athanasiou 6 (Bertuzzi, Larkin) 7:10 (pp)

Detroit 3, Boston 1 — Athanasiou 7 (Ehn, Hronek) 19:31 (en)

SCORE BY PERIOD

Boston0011
Detroit0123

SHOTS BY PERIOD

Boston12141440
Detroit67720

Power plays — Boston 0 of 4; Detroit 1 of 3.

Goalies — Boston, Rask 20-5-6 (19 shots-17 saves). Detroit, Bernier 12-14-2 (40 shots-39 saves).

Referees — Dan O’Halloran, Wes McCauley. Linesmen — Libor Suchanek, Steve Barton.

Attendance — 19,515 (19,515). Time — 2:27.