At Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
FIRST PERIOD
No scoring
Penalty — Boston, Marchand (tripping) 3:01
Penalty — Boston, Kuraly (tripping) 10:55
Penalty — Detroit, Daley (holding) 13:15
Penalty — Detroit, Filppula (tripping) 13:57
Penalty — Detroit, Abdelkader (tripping) 16:10
SECOND PERIOD
Detroit 1, Boston 0 — Perlini 1 (Erne) 2:07
Penalty — Detroit, Nemeth (holding) 17:04
THIRD PERIOD
Detroit 1, Boston 1 — Krug 8 (Pastrnak, Bergeron) 0:33
Penalty — Boston, DeBrusk (tripping) 6:01
Detroit 2, Boston 1 — Athanasiou 6 (Bertuzzi, Larkin) 7:10 (pp)
Detroit 3, Boston 1 — Athanasiou 7 (Ehn, Hronek) 19:31 (en)
SCORE BY PERIOD
|Boston
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Detroit
|0
|1
|2
|—
|3
SHOTS BY PERIOD
|Boston
|12
|14
|14
|—
|40
|Detroit
|6
|7
|7
|—
|20
Power plays — Boston 0 of 4; Detroit 1 of 3.
Goalies — Boston, Rask 20-5-6 (19 shots-17 saves). Detroit, Bernier 12-14-2 (40 shots-39 saves).
Referees — Dan O’Halloran, Wes McCauley. Linesmen — Libor Suchanek, Steve Barton.
Attendance — 19,515 (19,515). Time — 2:27.