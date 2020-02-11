Theo Epstein claims there are ‘‘no hard feelings on either side’’ in the relationship between the Chicago Cubs and Kris Bryant , who lost a grievance against the team regarding his free-agent status. Trade rumors swirled around the 2016 NL MVP this winter, but Epstein said he’s had a “good text exchange” with Bryant and that “he’s excited to report to camp.”

Carlos Beltran “steamrolled everybody” on the 2017 Houston Astros, including fellow MLB veteran Brian McCann , regarding the team’s illegal in-game sign-stealing, according to the latest on the scandal in The Athletic. Though the nine-time All-Star was named in commissioner Rob Manfred’s report punishing the Astros in January, Tuesday’s Athletic article further stressed how Beltran’s development of and participation in the system — as “Godfather” of the team and clubhouse, and who played his 20th and final MLB season in 2017 — helped perpetuate it, with younger and less accomplished peers unwilling to speak against him. Named New York Mets manager on Nov. 1, the 42-year-old Beltran and the team parted ways in January, three days after Manfred’s report. Also Tuesday, 2017 Astros utilityman Marwin Gonzalez , now with Minnesota, he was “remorseful . . . for everything that we did as a group” and that “I wish that we could take it back.”

COLLEGES

NCAA worried about benefits

NCAA President Mark Emmert urged Congress put restrictions on college athletes’ ability to earn money from endorsements, telling the Senate Subcommittee on Manufacturing, Trade, and Consumer Protection that federal action is needed to “maintain uniform standards in college sports,” specifically regarding concerns schools and boosters in “athlete-friendly” states would unfairly use money to entice players to sign with certain schools. The NCAA is working on new rules it plans to reveal in April that would allow players to “benefit” from the use of their name, image and likeness. Meanwhile, more than 25 states are considering legislation in line with the law passed late last year in California that gives broad endorsement rights to players beginning in 2023.

NBA

Knicks clarify coach’s status after gaffe

The New York Knicks clarified that their branding consultant “does not speak on behalf of . . . personnel and basketball operations” after Steve Stoute asserted on ESPN that interim coach Mike Miller won’t retain his job once the franchise chooses a new team president. “There had to be a change in [firing team president Steve Mills],” Stoute, a 49-year-old former music executive hired less than a month ago, said. “That change will bring a new coach and new coaches.”

MISCELLANY

Maine betting veto upheld

Maine lawmakers did not muster enough support to override Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’s veto of a sports betting proposal. The 85-57 vote in the Maine House fell short of a needed two-thirds majority; the Senate had voted to override the veto by a single vote last week. “It is in the best interest of our state to slow down, to understand the evolving experiences of other states, and to use those experiences to better inform our approach,’’ the governor said in a statement . . . Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will be out two to three weeks with a quad injury he suffered on Saturday against Nashville. The 23-year-old McDavid was second in the league in points with 81 going into Tuesday’s games . . . The Connecticut Sun acquired All-Star wing DeWanna Bonner from the Phoenix Mercury, sending three first-round picks west for the 32-year-old, the WNBA’s 24th all-time leading scorer and 22nd leading rebounder . . . Reigning WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne signed a four-year contract to remain with the league champion Washington Mystics.