For a stylish fellow like David Pastrnak, a hat trick against the Canadiens is appropriate wear for all seasons. It suited him well on Wednesday.
The ever-voguish Bruin scored his 39th, 40th and 41st goals of the season, powering the Bruins to a 4-1 win. With his second hat trick against the Habs this season, Pasta again surged into the NHL goal lead, edging Alex Ovechkin and Auston Matthews, both of whom are at 40 on the year.
In a game with plenty of chippiness that was strongly tilted toward the Black and Gold, Pastrnak became the first Bruin to score 40 goals in 17 seasons, since Glen Murray’s 44 in 2002-03.
Advertisement
His first goal, which put Boston ahead for good 6:59 in and came off a gorgeous play from Brad Marchand, established a career high.
THIS IS HOW YOU START A GAME! 😳— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) February 13, 2020
Marchand ➡️ Pasta. 🚨@NHLBruins | #MTLvsBOS pic.twitter.com/5zDNHirwU7
Pastrnak put the Bruins up by a pair 4:16 into the second.
HAVE A NIGHT, DAVID PASTRNAK. 🍝— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) February 13, 2020
No. 40 on the year! 🚨@NHLBruins | #MTLvsBOS
📺: NBCSN
💻: https://t.co/D6YXb3BvOR pic.twitter.com/t6tFp9cqbG
The hats flew at 15:49 of that period. He even helped the ice crew clean them up with a few careful swipes of his stick.
IT'S RAINING HATS IN BOSTON! #MTLvsBOS— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) February 13, 2020
David Pastrnak x 3 🚨🚨🚨
Presented by: @Enterprise pic.twitter.com/mzTYSmZKBT
Follow Matt Porter at @mattyports.