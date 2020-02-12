For a stylish fellow like David Pastrnak, a hat trick against the Canadiens is appropriate wear for all seasons. It suited him well on Wednesday.

The ever-voguish Bruin scored his 39th, 40th and 41st goals of the season, powering the Bruins to a 4-1 win. With his second hat trick against the Habs this season, Pasta again surged into the NHL goal lead, edging Alex Ovechkin and Auston Matthews, both of whom are at 40 on the year.

In a game with plenty of chippiness that was strongly tilted toward the Black and Gold, Pastrnak became the first Bruin to score 40 goals in 17 seasons, since Glen Murray’s 44 in 2002-03.