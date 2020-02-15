Crutcher scored 11 straight points over a nearly two-minute span and got 15 of his 17 points in the final half as the sixth-ranked Flyers held off the Minutemen, 71-63, for their 14th straight win.

AMHERST — Jalen Crutcher gave Dayton the edge in the second half of a tight road game on Saturday.

“I knew my team needed it, so I just had to go out there, you know, try to do what was best for the team at the time,” Crutcher said.

Obi Toppin had 19 points to lead Dayton (23-2, 12-0 Atlantic 10), which hasn’t lost since a 78-76 overtime defeat against Colorado on Dec. 21.

Advertisement

The Flyers remain unbeaten in regulation this season after carrying the fifth-longest winning streak in Division 1 into the game.

“We’re trying to win a national championship,” Crutcher said. “We feel like that there’s no team in the country, that’s just like nobody, [we can’t] beat. We feel like we can go and win a national championship, and we talk about that a lot.”

Tre Mitchell had a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds and Samba Diallo added 10 points for the Minutemen.

Tre Mitchell works against Dayton's Obi Toppin (left) and Trey Landers in the first half Saturday. Jessica Hill/Associated press/FR125654 AP via AP

Mitchell scored 6 of his team’s first 10 points as UMass led, 10-4, five minutes in. A 3-pointer by Mitchell made it 15-10 before Dayton rallied with a 15-0 run while holding the Minutemen scoreless over a nine-minute span.

“For me, I didn’t have anything to lose [today]. I didn’t,” Mitchell said. “I think a lot of people are going to take notice of today’s performance. It was just another opportunity for me.”

UMass (10-15, 4-8) has dropped 7 of 10. Dayton was the Minutemen’s highest-ranked home opponent since a game against No. 2 Saint Joseph’s on Feb. 25, 2004.

UMass’s last NCAA Tournament berth in 2014 came in the same season as its last AP Top 25 win, a 81-65 victory over then-No. 19 New Mexico on Nov. 22, 2013.

Advertisement

The Minutemen have lost 10 straight against AP top-10 teams, dating to a 61-59 upset of No. 7 Connecticut on Dec. 29, 2004.

“We were going to hold the second-most offensive efficient team in the country to 60 points,” Minutemen coach Matt McCall said. “We were right there. Just that one stretch.”

Dibaji Walker’s layup with 11:23 remaining brought the Minutemen back within 46-41 after the Flyers led by 5 at halftime. Crutcher then hit back-to-back 3-pointers, a layup, and another three with 7:03 remaining to push Dayton’s lead up to 14.

“When I hit my first shot, that’s when I was feeling it,” Crutcher said. “So it was on from there.”

After the Flyers led by as many as 16, UMass used a 7-0 run to pull within single digits and trailed, 67-61, after two Diallo free throws with 23 seconds to play.

Tre Mitchell (33) and Kolton Mitchell walk off the court together after UMass fell to visiting Dayton. Jessica Hill/Associated press/FR125654 AP via AP

Toppin missed two free throws and Carl Pierre made a quick layup to make it 67-63 with 14 seconds to go. Crutcher made two free throws to help seal it and Pierre missed a desperation 3 in the closing seconds.

Coming into the game, Dayton boasted the best field goal percentage (52.3 percent) in Division 1 and ranked second nationally in assists per game (18.3). The Flyers shot 52.9 percent (27 of 51) and had 18 assists Saturday.

“Today, we’re happy to get the win. I think all of those guys in the locker room would tell you that we need to be better,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said.