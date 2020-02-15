Turns out the Astros lost a lot more than a championship when the Nationals upended them in last year’s Series. Houston’s ensuing unmasking as serial sign-stealing cheaters cost them their organizational reputation, too. And now, with baseball picking up its bats and balls for the first time since, the season opens under dark clouds and threatening skies, with the start of spring training muddied by the inescapable fallout of one of the worst offseasons the sport has ever had.

For all the challenges the Boys of Summer face in actually holding our interest across the summer anymore, for all the difficulty in keeping 162 regular-season baseball games in the forefront of an increasingly global sports conversation, the sport still hailed as our national pastime has always owned two distinct portions of the calendar: spring training and the Fall Classic. But as a new spring dawns, it’s impossible to enjoy spring the way we would like to, not amid the disgrace that has enveloped the sport since its last World Series.

Yet for all we want to aim a fastball directly at the Astros, their tone-deaf owner Jim Crane, or their hypocritically silent players such as Justin Verlander, we should reserve one high and tight for leadership of the game itself, for a commissioner in Rob Manfred who seems lost amid these high-stakes problems. Manfred continues to drag out an investigation of the Red Sox and how much their use of video broke the game’s rules. He stands by as one of his owners insults the game and our intelligence by insisting “our opinion is, this didn’t impact the game,” as Crane said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Manfred clumsily allows details of a potential new playoff format leak to the media.

You know what I hear? “Hey baseball, look over here! Cheating? What cheating? How about a few more wild-card teams? A playoff draft where you get to pick your opponent? Doesn’t that sound exciting? Aren’t the young kids going to come watch our sport now, find us on SnapFace and TokTick?”

Even the players had a hard time buying this one. Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer, resident free thinker and unabashed opinion-sharer, took to Twitter to join the chorus of incredulity, typing this into the worldwide web: “No idea who made this new playoff format proposal, but Rob is responsible for releasing it, so I’ll direct this to you, Rob Manfred. Your proposal is absurd for too many reasons to type on Twitter and proves you have absolutely no clue about baseball. You’re a joke.”

Let’s say someone messes up. Messes up bigly, even. And the truth is that they really don’t care about messing up. At all. In fact, they would do it all over again, and you know this. Asking for a friend, would you rather receive: — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 13, 2020

I happen to agree with Bauer — primarily because I don’t like the way baseball continues to dilute the importance of its regular season. Those 162 games should mean something, should matter enough to exclude marginal contenders, even ones that might get hot enough in the playoffs to score an upset. But in this instance, I’m even more perturbed by why the details are leaking now and how Manfred seems to think it will make us forget the sign-stealing mess.

Don’t be played by this distraction game. How much better would it be if baseball would stand up for what is great about the game instead of tweaking problems that aren’t there? As Bauer correctly pointed out, the NBA does a much better job of marketing its stars, splashing its dunks, passes, and charges all across social media. Baseball misses opportunities to market its stars.

And it should have national stars, players like Mookie Betts, like Mike Trout, like Aaron Judge. It should have devoted fans young and old, ones who haven’t been driven away from other sports for reasons such as CTE, the repeated brain trauma that erodes our love of football, or issues of domestic violence among players.

While the NFL continues to stumble over itself to even adhere to its own supposed baseline six-game suspension for domestic violence perpetrators, baseball has been largely responsive in this area, significant suspensions for players Roberto Osuna, Addison Russell or Aroldis Chapman stigmatizing the offense the way it should be stigmatized. Baseball even ended up doing the right thing in staring down misogyny last fall, when those same toxic Astros had to fire a team executive for his harassment of female reporters who dared object to Osuna’s spot on the roster and voices across the sport applauded the firing.

Yet here we are, at the start of another spring when conversations should be about sunshine and new beginnings conducted to a soundtrack of bat thwacks and weed-whackers, reminders of all that makes baseball a unique, beautiful sport filled with intricacy and strategy. Instead we find ourselves whipping from one ridiculous Astros news conference to the one Major League Baseball plans to hold Sunday, find ourselves hearing from angry players everywhere but in Houston to barely contrite ones on the Astros.

You can see how visibly pissed Cody Bellinger is when talking about the Astros pic.twitter.com/QUXiNwzbxd — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) February 14, 2020

This can’t be the way baseball wanted its season to start, focusing on so many negatives while missing so many of the positives.

Remember Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle? Last fall, he proved himself a real mensch for the way he came to teammate Daniel Hudson’s defense after Hudson was criticized for missing a game to attend the birth of his child. Doolittle spoke for us all about how far baseball has fallen since, saying this to The Athletic: “Being sorry that you got caught and being sorry for what you did are two different things. It’s not going to go away in one day. It’s going to be an ongoing process, unfortunately. This is something all of baseball has to reckon with.”

That reckoning has only just begun, and it’s not going away any time soon. What a shame for a great sport, one that can’t seem to get out of its own way.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.