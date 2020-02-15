Riviera is a thorough test, and the greens are difficult enough that no one could run away with it. Tiger Woods managed to run the other direction with a 76 that left him 15 shots behind.

McIlroy had a 3-under-par 68 on Saturday at Riviera and shared the 54-hole lead with Matt Kuchar and Adam Scott going into the final round at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles.

Rory McIlroy returned to No. 1 in the world for the first time in more than four years and is playing like he wants to stay there for a while.

Kuchar had a two-shot lead at the start of the gorgeous day and stayed there with three birdies and no bogeys through 12 holes. But he started to miss short putts, made three bogeys in a four-hole stretch, and had to rally with a birdie on the 17th to regain a share of the lead with a 70.

Scott holed a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th for a 67 that gives him a great chance to start his new year off with a win. Scott last played about two months ago when he won the Australian PGA Championship.

Scott has a trophy from Riviera in 2005, even if the PGA Tour doesn’t count it as an official win because it was shortened to 36 holes by rain.

They were at 10-under-par 203, and the final round figured to be wide open.

Sixteen players were separated by four shots.

LPGA —Inbee Park took a three-stroke lead at the Women’s Australian Open after a 5-under 68, including a 40-foot birdie putt on the 18th at Royal Adelaide.

She had a 54-hole total of 15-under 204. A seven-time major champion, Park hasn’t won a tournament in two years.

Nineteen-year-old Ayeon Cho will play in the final group with her fellow South Korean. Cho shot 69 and was alone in second. American Marina Alex was in third at 11-under after a 70, four strokes behind.

Cho, last year’s LPGA rookie of the year, closed her round with back-to-back birdies. Park last won on the LPGA Tour at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup in mid-March 2018.

Champions — Stephen Leaney leads after the second round at the Chubb Classic, and Fred Funk is two shots back as he attempts to become the oldest competitor to win a PGA Tour Champions event.

Leaney made an eagle on the 17th hole and has posted consecutive rounds of 65, putting him one shot ahead of Bernhard Langer and two clear of Funk, Chris DiMarco, and Fred Couples in Naples, Fla.

Leaney’s 130-shot total is his best 36-hole score at a PGA-sanctioned competition. His last pro win was at the 2017 Western Australian Open, and his only appearance in a Sunday final group on the PGA Tour was at the 2003 US Open, when he started three shots behind eventual champion Jim Furyk.

At 63 years, eight months and two days old, Funk would be the oldest winner ever on the tour, surpassing Scott Hoch at 63 years, five months, and four days.

Funk’s two-round total of 132 is his best since the 2017 Regions Tradition, and that was also the last time he started the final round of an event in the top three. He finished tied for fourth.